UNIBEN Lecturer petitions IGP over alleged unlawful detention

University of Benin lecturer, Ishaq S. D. Osagie-Eweka, of the Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Life Sciences, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, urging him to investigate his alleged unlawful arrest and detention by the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara.

The aggrieved lecturer also gave the state Commissioner of Police, Dankwara 48 hours to tell the public the reason he was arrested and paraded like a common criminal before the public.

Osagie-Eweka rooted his petition titled: “The unseeming behaviour abuse and wrong use of office by CP Mohammed Dankwara, of Edo State Police Command and the unlawful and unconstitutional arrest”, through his Counsel, B. A Iluobe, Esq. and addressed to the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commissioner which was also made available to Our Correspondent in Benin City.

According to Iluobe, “my client Ishaq S. D. Osagie-Eweka was arrested at a car wash in Benin City where he had gone to show a letter seeking right for lawful gathering to his friends.

”My client said he was invited by a friend, Osazuwa Osakpolor to help him take a cursory look at some documents for onward transmission to the

Commissioner of Police (CP), Edo State”.

The counsel maintained that his client told him that the content of the documents includes; a letter addressed to the CP seeking approval for lawful gathering, a copy of the Corporate Affairs Commission (C.A.C) registration document of their organization, a copy of the Constitution of the organization; amongst others for the CP’s attention.

He said his client was surprisingly swooped on by the police upon alleged directive of the Commissioner of Police, taken to his house where they ransacked everywhere and later paraded him before the media.

He further alleged that the action of the Commissioner of Police violated the fundamental human rights of his client

“If no element linking our Client and others to criminality was recovered from our client’s residence, what is the rationale for his arrest, unlawful detention; parade before the press; subsequent charge before the law court?

“CP Mohammed Adamu Dankwara of Edo Police Command should reveal to Nigerians the petitioner(s) and the offence(s) committed.





“CP Mohammed Adamu Dankwara of Edo Police Command should reveal to Nigerians the reason(s) for the despicable and unprofessional conduct that has defamed the character of our client and the violation of his fundamental Human Rights as a Nigerian.

“CP Mohammed Adamu Dankwara of Edo Police Command should reveal to Nigerians who paid him to carry out this unthinkable act of corrupt tendencies.

“The Nigerian Police Force is by this petition given 48 hours from the date of the receipt of this petition to address the abusive and unprofessional conducts of CP Mohammed Adamu Dankwara on the person of our client or face legal action”, he said.

When contacted, the Edo state police command’s spokesperson, said he was not aware of the petition but promised to get back to Our Correspondent.