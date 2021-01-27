UNIBEN holds virtual orientation for surveillance club volunteers

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has organised a virtual orientation programme for the first batch of volunteers who will serve in the newly established Surveillance Club in the university.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Lilian Salami, explained that the initiative was borne out of the need to monitor and prevent the occurrence and spread of COVID-19 among staff and students.

Salami added that the volunteers would engage in subtle but firm enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols, instead of using the force of law to drive compliance.

She maintained that, while in the course of the operations of the volunteers, civility should be their watchword, the staff and students of the university would have the responsibility of making the tasks of the volunteers seamless.

Demonstrating how the club would operate, its Chief Marshal, Professor Ezekiel Ugiagbe, of the School of Medicine, said that members were grouped according to the faculties where they are expected to check and correct those who might contravene the non-pharmaceutical safety protocols.

Ugiagbe emphasised the dangers of the pandemic and the need for volunteers to lead by example and to ensure among others, proper use of facemasks and compliance with the fifty per cent passengers carrying capacity by taxes and buses operating within the campuses.

Besides the Principal Officers of the University, one hundred and twenty volunteers participated in the virtual orientation.

The UNIBEN Surveillance Club is made up of a Chief Marshal, Sixteen Marshals and over one hundred and forty other members. They are to serve in the two campuses of the University at Ugnowo and Ekenwan Road.

