UNIBEN has not announced any date for resumption ―PRO

Authorities of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) have denied reports that it has fixed a date for resumption of academic activities.

In a statement in Benin City on Monday, the Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire told parents, guardians and students that the rumour of a resumption date of 24th October should, therefore, be disregarded.

According to her, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Lilian Salami has continued to consult with all stakeholders and is also studying unfolding situations in the country.

The spokesperson assured that an official announcement on resumption will be made in due course.

The university like other tertiary institutions in the country has been shut for over six months as a result of the recent COVID-19 nationwide lockdown and the strike action by university lecturers over improve conditions of service.

