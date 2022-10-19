UNIBEN fixes October 23 for resumption

Following the recent Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) suspension of its eight months long industrial action, the Management of the University of Benin, Edo State has scheduled Monday, October 24, 2022, as the resumption date for its academic activities.

The institution advised students of the school to return to their halls of residence on Sunday, October 23, 2022, for the resumption of the second semester that was truncated by the strike.

According to a statement issued by University Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr Benedicta Ehanire, online registration of new students admitted for 2021/2022 is to begin December 2

The statement read: “The University of Benin Senate has amended the Institution’s 2020/2021 academic calendar and approved Sunday 23rd October, 2022, for students to return to halls of residence.

“Lectures are expected to continue on 24th October as the 2nd Semester was truncated for eight months following the recently suspended strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The semester is to run until 23rd December.

“Meanwhile, online registration of new students admitted for 2021/2022 begins on the 2nd of December.

“The Vice-Chancellor, Professor, Lilian Salami, who presided over the Senate meeting, solicited the cooperation and support of staff and students to ensure successful academic activities,” the statement said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari To Unveil Tinubu’s Manifesto, Inaugurate Campaign Council Friday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) may formally commence its presidential campaign this weekend. Plateau State Governor and Director General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Simon Lalong…

Lagos PDP To Wike: Jandor Will Defeat Sanwo-Olu In 2023

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the purported endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term by the Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike…

No Plan To Endorse Any Presidential Candidate ― Northern Elders

The Northern Elders under the aegis of the Arewa Joint Committee (AJC) organisers of the recently concluded Presidential dialogue with Presidential candidates had said there was no plan to endorse any of the candidates…





10.5 Million Children Lost A Parent Or Caregiver To COVID-19 ― UN

United Nations, in its new analysis of global crises on women, children and adolescent’s health, says that since the start of the global pandemic, 10.5 million children lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19 while approximately 80 per cent of children…

Bayelsa Governor Cries For Help As Flood Displaces One Million People

AS flood continues to submerge more communities and render more families homeless in Bayelsa State, Governor Douye Diri has noted that the situation in the state is getting worse…

EDITORIAL: Nigeria, Cameroon And Lagdo Dam

THIS week, a picture of the devastating effects of flooding across Nigeria was provided by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq…