UNIBEN bursar escapes kidnapping, NSCDC officer killed, rifle carted away

The Bursar of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Mr Victor Imagbe, on Thursday morning escaped being kidnapped by some gunmen who invaded his house along Sapele Road, Benin City.

But an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ugiagbe Alex Osaghae, on security guard duty at the home of the bursar was not that lucky as the gunmen killed him and made away with his official rifle.

A competent source at the Edo State Police Command confirmed the incident, adding that investigations aimed at nabbing the perpetrators of the dastardly act had commenced.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the kidnappers came calling at Imagbe’s house at Ogheghe Community, Sapele Road, at about 2:45 am, and opened fire on the NSCDC officer as they entered the compound, killing him on the spot. The gunmen were said to have also made away with his rifle.

The Public Relations Offer (PRO) of the Edo State Command of the NSCDC, Mr Ogbebor Efosa, also confirmed the incident.

The corpse of the Osaghe was said to have been deposited to the Central Hospital, Benin City, mortuary.