UNIBEN blames police over inaction on lecturer accused of raping student

Vice-chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Lilian Salami, has blamed the police for the inaction of the school after a lecturer allegedly raped and locked up a female student in his office for several hours about three months ago.

Prof. Salami told journalists in Benin on Thursday that the case had since been reported to the police for a thorough investigation but the law enforcement agents are, however, yet to come out with a report.

She said that there is no way the authorities can further descend on the suspected lecturer, Dr Steve Bode Ekundayo of the Department of English who is presently on suspension pending the outcome of police investigations.

Ekundayo had reportedly locked up the female student in his office when she went to register for her final year project on October 5.

She said: “The case has been reported to the police. It is left for them to come out with their findings. The management of the institution was particular about the aspect of forcefully locking up the female student by the lecturer. When the police are done with their findings and the result is out, actions taken against the lecturer would be made public.”

The vice-chancellor said that in a determined bid to make up for the shortages of teaching staff in the institution, 300 non-teaching staff were trained and converted into teaching staff.

Prof. Salami said that part of the challenges confronting the institution is a lack of manpower, noting that the federal government has not lifted the embargo on employment.

She said if urgent action is not taken in the next rainy season, the institution may lose some of its buildings to gully erosion which is ravaging the institution.

She however said the state government and the World Bank officials have visited the site just as she said that plans are on top gear to also bring the issue before the presidency.

