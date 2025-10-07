UNIBEN bans students’ sign-out celebration

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has announced a total ban on all forms of sign-out celebrations by graduating students, warning that any violation will attract severe disciplinary sanctions

According to the university’s registrar, Ademola Bobola, in a circular on Tuesday, it was generally agreed by the university management that unauthorised activities on campus should be totally banned after a Senate meeting and final decision on Monday.

“No sign-out celebration of any kind, including signing on T-shirts and playing of music, will be tolerated,” he said.

Bobola stated that the decision was made to maintain order, discipline, and academic decorum on campus.

The ban upliftment was signed to totally eradicate sign-out celebrations and other prohibited activities, including signing on T-shirts, playing music, and large gatherings around faculties, schools, or institutes.

Also, the indiscriminate parading around on campuses with or in any brand of vehicle is no longer permitted, as unauthorised vehicles will not be allowed into the campuses during the last week of the second semester examination.

“Indiscriminate parading around the campuses in any brand of vehicle will not be permitted,” the circular warned.

Furthermore, photographers are not permitted to put up photo stands or galleries for sign-out celebrations.

“Photographers will not be permitted to put up photo stands or galleries for the purpose of such celebration,” he said.

Parents and guardians of final-year students are therefore advised to stay away from campus premises, especially on the last day of examination.

“Parents and guardians of final-year students are advised to stay away from the Faculty, School, or Institute premises, especially on the last day of examination,” he said.

The school management has vowed to punish students who violate this law. The violators, however, would risk severe disciplinary actions, including rustication, expulsion, or withdrawal of certificate.

“Members of the university community are invited to kindly note the above position for strict compliance.

“Any violation will attract severe disciplinary sanctions, including withdrawal of certificate, rustication, and expulsion of violators,” he warned.

In addition, this ban is not unique to UNIBEN, as other universities like the University of Port Harcourt, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Federal University, Lafia, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, and Kaduna Polytechnic have also implemented similar restrictions.

