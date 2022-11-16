UNIBEN ASUU protests payment of half salaries by FG

The Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU), University of Benin (Uniben), Branch, on Wednesday, accused the Federal Government of its onslaught against intellectualism in university education in the country with the payment of half salary in October.

The Uniben ASUU at a special congress/protest rally against “Casualisation of Intellectualism in Nigeria” said the current action of the FG is aimed at demoralising the workforce in the universities and preparing grounds for the eventual destruction of the educational system.

Addressing journalists through a statement jointly signed by its branch Secretary, Success, the Chairman, Ray Chikogu accused the government of attempting to criminalise industrial actions (strikes) by alleged unlawful withholding of the salaries for the eight months that the recently suspended strike lasted.

He said: “We have convened this assembly to underline and condemn, in unequivocal terms, the assault of the Federal Government on Nigerian intellectuals.

“This ill-advised savagery has found expression in a series of unconscionable actions, including the insensitive and irresponsible refusal to conclude the renegotiation of the FGN-ASUU 2009 Agreement.”

He further condemned the ‘pro-rata’ payment to its members and accused the government of an attempt to reduce Nigerian scholars to casual workers through its payment method.

He added that: “In the long term, public universities in Nigeria will be destroyed and only the children of politicians will benefit from university education either in local private institutions or foreign universities.

“We call on all stakeholders in Nigeria to be aware of this unfolding plot of Government Functionaries against Nigerians and ask that everyone remain resilient in support of ASUU.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Soludo’s Bombshell

The stage is set for an epic battle over the political lever of Anambra State, with two brothers: incumbent Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, who was elected on ticket of the All Progressives grand alliance (APGA) and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)…

None Of Folarin’s ‘Pakute’ Against Makinde Has Worked — Monsurat Sunmonu

In this interview with WALE AKINSELURE, a member of the Oyo governor’s advisory council and former Senator representing Oyo Central, Monsurat Sunmonu speaks on the 2019 coalition agreement…

Tems Bags Multiple Nominations At 2023 Grammy Award





Nigerian Afrobeat artist, Temilade Openiyi known professionally as Tems, has once again put Nigeria on the global map after her hit track with American rappers, Future and Drake ‘Wait for U’ was nominated in two categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards…

Lagos Assembly Lawmaker Slumps, Dies After Attending APC Presidential Campaign Rally

ASUU: Uniben protests FG half payment of salaries