UNIABUJA spent over N10m on undergraduate research grants

The authorities of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), have so far spent the sum of N10 million on undergraduate research grants awarded to qualified students as part of the catch-them-young programme of the University.

Director, Centre for Undergraduate Research, Dr Taibat Adebukola Atoyebi, made this known on Wednesday at the 3rd Undergraduate Research Day, held at the Main Campus of the University, Abuja, where a total sum of N3,772,000 was presented to 10 students who won the 2022 grants.

She explained that the N10 million was for the total number of students who won the research grants in the first, second and third editions since inaugurated in 2019.

Atoyebi noted that the Centre for Undergraduate Research was established by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah to promote research and create opportunities for undergraduate students across all Departments in the University.

She added that the Centre has helped students achieve and nurture their research potential by building and developing their research skills to find solutions to the challenges plaguing society.

She noted that the 2022 Undergraduate Research Day was earlier scheduled for the 16th of February 2022 but could not hold because of the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

She said: “Our goal is to key into the quadruple helix model- Academics, Government, Industry and Society to foster growth in our community.

“This is the first time we are having up to 10 students presenting their proposals at the same time. Almost 50 students sent in their proposals before arriving at 10 persons, which means more students are indicating interest,” she said.

On the student that found a cure for diabetes, she said the University would continue to collaborate with relevant government agencies, the private sector and industries to promote the research outcomes delivered by the beneficiary students.

She further noted that the research would be published in a journal for those who are interested to partner with the University.

“What are doing is trying to catch them young. Some of our old researchers who have graduated now are excelling very well in their postgraduate studies,” she said.

“So far, we have spent almost N10 million for the first, second and third editions for the research grants awarded to students”.

Mobolaji Abdullateef, a 600-level Veterinary student, who was one of the awardees in the first batch of the undergraduate research grant in 2019, has found an alternative treatment for diabetes.

He presented the results of his findings at the 3rd Undergraduate Research Day, on Wednesday. Abdullateef said his research effort led to the discovery of a local method of treating diabetes, which is still expected to undergo further testing on its efficacy.





He noted that the cost of treating diabetes was enormous and that the alternative medicine extract would reduce the cost of treatment for the patients.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who was represented by Prof. Baba Yusuf Abubakar, Chairman of the University of Abuja Research Council, noted that Research and Development (R&D) is critical to national development, hence the need to cultivate the interest of students in research.

Na’Allah said what he has done on his assumption of office in 2019 was to strengthen the research component of the University by introducing awards and grants to deserving students who submitted award-winning proposals.

“My desire is to make the University of Abuja a research-intensive University, by encouraging conduct of research at the level of professors, other academic staff and students,” he said.

