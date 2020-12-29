UNIABUJA mourns pioneer VC, Isa Mohammed

THE Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, has commiserated with the family of the pioneer VC of the university, Professor Isa Baba Mohammed, who died on Monday, December 28, 2020.

The late Mohammed served as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja between 1988 – 1998.

In a condolence message on Tuesday on behalf of the Governing Council, Senate, staff and students of UNIABUJA, by the university’s Head of Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, Professor Na’Allah, said as the pioneer VC laid a solid foundation which successive administrations had built upon to lift the university to its present height.

Describing the death as an irreparable loss to the immediate family of the deceased and entire university community, Professor Na’Allah, stressed that the late professor of Mathematics would be greatly missed.

“Death is inevitable. But when you lose a resourceful and consummate public officer of international standing like this, you are devastated,” he said, pointing out that, “you cannot discuss the history and growth of this university without recounting the role played by this leader.”

The VC noted that there was, however, nothing man could do to stave off death once God has decided it was time to recall any of His servants.

According to Professor Na’Allah, but for his death, the late vice Chancellor was still very much active and ready to give wise counsel that could help lift the university beyond its present state.

He prayed that Allah in His infinite mercies would reward Professor Isa Mohammed with “aljanah firdaus and give his family the fortitude to bear this painful loss.”

