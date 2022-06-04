UNIABUJA lecturer wins APGA Reps ticket in Benue

A lecturer with the Department of Chemistry, University of Abuja, Dr Isaacs Ochi, has emerged the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the House of Representatives, Oju/Obi Federal Constituency, in the 2023 general elections.

Ochi emerged through consensus in the primary election that was held at Oju Local Government headquarters of the Federal Constituency.

The Party Returning Officer, Mr Jeff Emmanuel Enokela, who doubles as the Youth Leader of APGA, Benue South Senatorial District, declared him the winner of the election which had a total of 61 ad hoc delegates that participated in the accreditation and voting.

The election was witnessed by Eyimoga Mercy of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Oju, with Mr Odo Dansmile as his Agent as well as Mr Agi Mathew, the Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

While reacting to his emergence as the standard bearer of APGA for the Oju/Obi Federal Constituency, House of Representatives, Dr Ochi said he was in the race to be able to contribute his quota towards resolving numerous challenges bedevilling the country through effective legislation while at the same time bring dividends of democracy nearer to the good people of Igede nation through effective legislative interventions.

“My journey into the 2023 contest for House of Representatives, Oju/Obi Federal Constituency is one driven by the desire to bring the dividends of democracy closer to the good people of Igede nation through effective legislative interventions,” he said.





Ochi, a doctorate degree holder in Organic Chemistry, had been a part-time lecturer with the University of Abuja and has many publications to his credit.

He would be confronting the incumbent, Rt Honourable Samson Okwu of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the general elections next year and any other candidate that would emerge from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC primaries were mired in controversy between two aspirants for the House of Representatives, Oju/Obi Federal Constituency; Hon. Peter Oboh Egbodo and Evang David Ogewu, with each, said to have declared themselves winners in the primaries.

