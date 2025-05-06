UniAbuja leadership crisis: Lecturers seek tenure extension for acting VC

Some concerned lecturers of the University of Abuja, have appealed to the Federal Government to consider extension of tenure of the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Patricia Manko Lar after the initial six months tenure.

They argued that more time is needed to fully resolve some of the thorny issues threatening the institution before a substantive Vice-Chancellor is appointed for the University.

The three lecturers who made the request for tenure extension for the acting VC after assessment of her first three months in office are: Dr Godwin Okaneme of the Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts, Dr. Iheanyichukwu Hilary Ukpabi, National Vice Presidential Aspirant, University of Abuja Alumni Association, Worldwide and Comrade Godiya Damian,Teacher/Social Welfare Officer.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his fatherly role and timely intervention that promptly saved the University from sinking into a crisis of horrendous magnitude.

The statement entitled: “Professor Patricia Manko Lar and her rescue mission at the University of Abuja: the journey so far” noted that Prof Lar has within the past three months of being in the saddle changed the “narrative of tribalism, religious bigotry, crass impunity and endless witch-hunting of staff and has consciously given every staff equal opportunity to participate in her administration without any encumbrances”.

Recall that the Federal Government had appointed Prof. Patricia Manko Lar as Acting Vice Chancellor of the University following the dismissal of the controversially elected Vice Chancellor, Prof. Aisha Maikudi and the sacking of the Governing Council of the University on February 6th 2025.

The lecturers highlighted the frustration staffers of the University were going through during the previous administration, as the institution was faced with the challenges of illegal employment, delayed or denied promotion of academic staff, wrong placement and non-conversion of non-academic staff who merited them, among others.

They noted that through her dexterity and painstaking disposition, the Acting VC has brought peace and calmness to the University.

While appealing to the Federal Government to appoint seasoned and proven technocrats into the Governing Council of the University, they applauded the Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, for the support and encouragement given to the Acting Vice-Chancellor.

The lecturers equally called on the Federal Government to set up a Visitation Panel to investigate the activities of the past management of the University, especially on issues of illegal employment, illegal award of contracts and alleged admission sharp practices.

“If this thorny issue and other threatening challenges are not fully resolved during the tenure of this current administration in the University, it will mean that the incoming administration will inherit more unsettling issues that will constitute a serious distraction to the governance of the University.

“It is good to place on record that the Acting Vice Chancellor has a tenure of six months. However there are still a lot of issues yet to be resolved and realistically these issues may require more time to resolve.

“Again putting into perspective the fact that the University does not yet have a Governing Council and also knowing that the Council has the statutory responsibility to advertise the vacancy for the new Vice Chancellor, it stands to reason that enough time will be needed to streamline the entire process to bring success to bear.

“This call is not based on any selfish sentiment but is based on critical and existential reality, for what is worth doing is worth doing well,” the lecturers added.

