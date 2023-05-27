A legal practitioner, Nnaemeka Ejiofor has condemned the rustication of an undergraduate student of the University of Abuja, Cyprian Igwe, by the university authorities for allegedly calling for a meeting and demonstration against the recent hike in school fees.

The lawyer told Tribune Online that the action of the university authorities is actionable as it allegedly breached the right of the student.

According to Ejiofor, “The rustication is actionable.”

Igwe had, in the message he posted on the SUG WhatsApp group, urged his colleagues to protest against the increase in school fees.

According to a report, Igwe had said, “Good evening, house. We will be having a meeting tomorrow by 6:00 pm in regards to school fees, let’s know our way forward. I am deeply in pain, many students can’t pay, I hope the SUG President is in this group. I need everyone’s ideas.

“I’d rather risk my life, my admission than see thousands of students drop out. If the spirit of Aluta lives in us, it has to wake up. Please be part of this meeting.”

On getting to know about the planned protest against the hike in school fees, the university authorities slammed Igwe and one other student, Olamilekan Oladeru a “rustication letter” accusing them of circulating an inciteful statement.

The letter dated May 26, 2023, reads, “You will recall that on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, an inciteful press release was made available to the public, purportedly signed by the Student Union Government’s President and Speaker.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that you and Oladeru Samson Olamilekan (18291126) facilitated and circulated the information. Your actions are capable of jeopardising the peaceful and smooth conduct of academic activities in the university and a breach of the University Matriculation Oath.

“By the powers conferred on the Vice-Chancellor as contained in the University of Abuja Act, he, on behalf of the Senate, has directed your immediate rustication from the university.

“Accordingly, you are banned from all university campuses pending the determination of the case,” the letter stated.





