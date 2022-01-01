UniAbuja gets 4 new professors, promotes 114 others

THE Governing Council of the University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 118 employees comprising 43 lecturers and 75 non-teaching staff.

A breakdown of the list shows that four of the academic staff were promoted to the rank of professor; 10 became Associate professors; 19 were made senior lecturers; four became Lecturer 1, and six promoted to Lecturer 11.

Head, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the approval of the promotion was given at the 91st Regular meeting of council held on December 2 and 3.

Yakoob explained that those promoted to the rank of professor included Dr. Oluwafemi Rufus Adebisi (Animal Science); Dr. Isa Mohammed Abdullahi (Public Administration); Dr Jude Nduka Omeje (Veterinary Medicine) and Dr Sulaiman Alabi Yusuf (Linguistics).

Out of the 75 non-teaching staff in the list, nine were promoted from Senior Assistant Registrar to Principal Assistant Registrar; six were made principal executive officers, 15 made higher executive officers, and 20 became secretarial officers.

He added that there were also 15 technologists and 10 staff from the Accounting unit.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, while congratulating them, said their promotion was a testimony to their dedication, hard work and discipline.