UNHCR commends Cross River for being first to vaccinate refugees

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has commended Cross River State for being the first to vaccinate refugees, noting that other countries and states should emulate Cross River State.

Recall that Governor Ben Ayade and the Cross River State COVID-19 Response Taskforce headed by Dr Betta Edu started the policy and enforcement of the use of Face mask in public places tagged “No mask, No movement”

Also, the use of nose masks locally produced at the Cross River State Garment factory-made from local fabrics and in accordance with international safety standards recorded distribution of over two million masks within the state and to other states at the peak of the pandemic.

This public health policy that changed the global COVID-19 pandemic response was enacted by Governor Ben Ayade in Cross River state even ahead of the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and the Presidential Taskforce in Nigeria.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has highly commended Cross River state for being the first to vaccinate refugees and thanked Governor Ben Ayade for being wonderful host to over 40,000 refugees from southern Cameroon for years.

The Country Rep of UNHCR Chansa Kapaya who was represented by the Head Of UNHCR Sub Office Mr Tesfaye Bekele says Cross River State has again showed strong leadership by ensuring equity in COVID-19 vaccination, the have vaccinated refugees in Cross River state which is the first happening anywhere. “as at Friday 6 pm at least 720 refugees had been vaccinated and your health workers are still on the field doing more. This is highly commendable globally,” he said, adding that other countries and states should emulate Cross River State.

The Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the Cross River COVID-19 response Taskforce, thanked UNHCR for the strong partnership with the Cross River government to meet the needs of over 40,000 Cameroonian Refugees in Cross River.

She commended their support to health facilities in host communities as well as their investment in Water and sanitation project of the state.

The Commissioner of Health said following the last visit of the Country Rep to the state, Governor Ben Ayade had promised that no one will be left behind in any intervention from the Cross River State Government; whether they are Refugees, indigenous or residents in Cross River.

“For us in Cross River State, our goal is to achieve universal Health Coverage. So whether it is health service or vaccine we will ensure equitable distribution based on needs. We will create universal access to the COVID-19 vaccines for both the citizens, residents and refugees no one will be left behind. Cross Riverians can only be safe when everyone is safe,” Dr Betta Edu

The DG of the Primary Health care Development Agency Dr Janet Ekpeyong said “Cross River state is presently leading the country in COVID-19 vaccination exercise we have surpassed our targets, hitting 117 per cent with great recommendations from the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Presidential Taskforce and NPHCDA” we will work harder to ensure all the refugees are covered as directed by the Commissioner for Health.”

The highlight of the event was the presentation of some COVID-19 response items from UNHCR to support the state Government in its response.

