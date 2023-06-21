The Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), Professor Suleiman Bala-Mohammed, has stated that unethical conduct poses a serious threat to the well-being and proper administration of any university.

He made this statement at a Colloquium organized by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) NSUK branch in Keffi on Wednesday.

Prof. Mohammed emphasized his commitment to tackling unethical conduct at Nasarawa State University, particularly among staff members.

Related Posts No Content Available

The Vice-Chancellor expressed his resolve to address and curb unethical behaviour in order to protect the university’s image and ensure its smooth day-to-day operations.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, two papers were presented at the colloquium. The first, titled “Curbing unethical conducts in the Nigerian University system: The ASUU perspective and opinions,” was presented by former ASUU President, Prof. Nasir Fagge.

The second paper, titled “Principles and workings of ASUU: matters arising,” was presented by another former ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi.

Prof. Mohammed revealed that he has personally lodged multiple complaints about the unethical conduct of some lecturers who openly engage in practices that harm students and the university.

He cited examples such as lecturers who only attend class a few times in a semester, scripts that are marked through proxies, delayed submission of results, and issues with project supervision.

“The issue of unethical conduct is very critical. Like other universities, we also have issues bordering on ethics in this university. It is deep-rooted in this university,” he stated.

The Vice-Chancellor mentioned that the university management has implemented a whistleblowing policy to expose perpetrators, considering the gravity of the impact of unethical conduct if left unaddressed.

“We told members of the community, students, and staff that when they see something, they must say something. We have also provided a platform for students to complain when they are victimized.





“We have also set up a senate committee on this unethical conduct issue. I am delighted today that we will have conversations on unethical conduct so that we will remind ourselves of what is right and the need to do the right thing,” he explained.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the President of ASUU, commended the NSUK branch for organizing the colloquium, describing it as an appropriate platform to raise awareness about the negative consequences of unethical conduct in the university system.

He assured attendees that the union would continue to negotiate with the government to ensure the provision of quality education in Nigerian universities.

In an interview, Dr Samuel Allu, Chairman of the ASUU NSUK Branch, confirmed the establishment of a Senate Standing Committee called the Ethics and Grievances Committee by the university’s management.

Dr Allu emphasized the need to address unethical activities within the university and praised the decision to organize the workshop and lecture series to educate members on the issue.

“The management doesn’t want unethical activities to continue, and of course, our members are part of the university workforce. It is normal and thoughtful that we should organize a workshop, a lecture series that will touch on the aspect of unethical activities in the university so that members are informed. There is a saying that information is power,” he stated.

During his presentation, guest speaker Prof. Nasiru Fagge, who discussed curbing unethical conduct in the Nigerian University system, highlighted the loss of respect and dignity suffered by the academic community due to unethical practices.

He called on lecturers to reflect on their actions and urged the university management to take strict measures to curb unethical conduct, as it undermines the credibility, honour, and integrity of the intellectual community.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Nigeria’s economy needs prayer — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Nigeria’s economy needs prayers to…

EXCLUSIVE: DSS recovers 18 bags of currency, documents from Emefiele’s Lagos residence

No fewer than 18 Ghana-must-go bags containing money and documents have been carted away by operatives of…

Ladies should have between N5m to N10m before getting married — BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has enjoined ladies to…

Peter Obi still best candidate for better Nigeria — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in…

GWR: Chef Dammy plans to unseat Hilda Baci with 150-hour cook-a-thon

The 22-year-old chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed her plans to…

TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea agree deal for 21-year-old Senegalese striker

According to The Athletic, Chelsea has agreed to personal terms with Villarreal’s Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21, who has a release clause of…