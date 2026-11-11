UNESCO trains 52 Oyo teachers on digital pedagogy, AI in EU-UNESCO project

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), through the European Union-funded Education and Youth Empowerment in Nigeria (Second Phase): Expand, Integrate and Strengthen Systems (EISS) to Build Teachers’ Capacity and Resilience, has commenced a three-day training of trainers (ToT) programme on digital pedagogy and artificial intelligence (AI) for 52 selected master trainers in Oyo State.

The opening of the training was held at the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Community ICT Centre inside Ladipo Alayande School of Science, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, with UNESCO stating that the project is aimed at strengthening “teachers’ digital competencies and equip them with practical skills to integrate digital technologies and AI-supported approaches into classroom teaching and learning.”

The National Project Coordinator for EISS, Ado Muhammad Ibrahim, said the project was being implemented in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and the Oyo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, saying that “the intervention represents an important investment in teacher professional development and technology-enabled education.”

Speaking on behalf of Ibrahim, the Resident Programme Assistant for the Oyo Project Desk, Bamikole Adegbite, reaffirmed UNESCO’s commitment to strengthening teacher capacity and supporting the effective integration of digital technologies into education.

He emphasised the importance of equipping teachers with the knowledge and practical skills to respond to evolving educational demands, particularly the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence. He also underscored the importance of sustained collaboration with government and education stakeholders in building a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready teaching workforce.

UNESCO said: “The training is part of the to Build Teachers’ Capacity and Resilience in Nigeria to improve student attainment and human development by strengthening teacher preparation, professional development and management across Nigeria’s education system.”

According to the organisation, the project is taking place in six focus states, namely Adamawa, Bayelsa, Enugu, Katsina, Oyo, and Plateau, and explained that “the Digital Pedagogy and Artificial Intelligence package was developed in collaboration with relevant education institutions, including Federal Ministry of Education, UBEC, the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), NCCE, State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) and ministries of education.”

Following the completion of the training, the 52 Master Trainers are expected to cascade the programme to 5,182 teachers across Oyo State, expanding access to professional development opportunities for teachers in public and private schools. The initiative is expected to strengthen teachers’ capacity to integrate digital resources into lesson delivery, promote active learner participation, and create more interactive, inclusive, and engaging classroom experiences.

Addressing the trainees at the opening of the project in Ibadan, the Director of Training, Research, and Statistics in the Oyo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Adekunle Idowu, reiterated the importance attached to the training by the state government, saying education was the only instrument useful in the fight against poverty, joblessness, and other anti-social activities.

Adekunle Idowu charged the trainees to ensure discipline and take the project seriously, as they would cascade the knowledge to other teachers across the 33 local government areas of Oyo State.

He commended UNESCO for facilitating the project and urged the organisation to continue to partner with Oyo State for the continued enhancement of education in the state and the country.