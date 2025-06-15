UNESCO institute seeks collective action to combat plastic pollution in Nigeria

The UNESCO’s Institute for African Culture and International Understanding (IACIU) has called on stakeholders, including governments, organizations, and individuals, to unite as solution in the fight against plastic pollution in Nigeria.

The institute made the call during a hybrid colloquium held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, with the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”, urging the federal government to enforce robust policies to limit single-use plastics and impose fines for non-compliance.

The meeting brought together experts and stakeholders from Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, to discuss the impact of plastic pollution on the environment, human health, and cultural heritage.

Addressing participants at the meeting, the Director of IACIU, Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola, stressed the critical importance of combating plastic pollution by transitioning to sustainable, biodegradable alternatives.

Okebukola, who echoed the urgent need for environmental stewardship, noted that the widespread adoption of eco-friendly materials is not just a scientific imperative but a moral obligation to safeguard our planet for future generations.

He said, “By integrating cultural awareness, youth engagement, and innovative solutions, this initiative seeks to foster a collective commitment to preserving the environment for future generations.”

The initiative, he said, will “promote sustainable waste management, protect human health, support public awareness and behavioural changes, strengthen regulatory and policy frameworks and encourage innovation and research.”

In his keynote address, a resident associate expert with the institute, Dr Ayodeji Tella, warned that although plastic is a revolutionary material, durable, versatile, and convenient, the consequences of over-reliance on it are dire.

He lamented that due to plastic pollution, marine life is suffering with countless animals dying each year from entanglement, ingestion, and habitat destruction.

“Our ecosystems are being poisoned by microplastics, tiny particles that are breaking down from larger pieces of plastic and entering the food chain, ultimately impacting human health.

“Plastic has been hailed as a revolutionary material, durable, versatile, and convenient. We’ve embraced it in almost every aspect of our lives, from packaging our food to building our homes. But this reliance has come at a devastating cost and the consequences are dire. Marine life suffers immensely, with countless animals dying each year from entanglement, ingestion, and habitat destruction,” he added.

