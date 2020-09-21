UNESCO enrols over 22,000 in Ebonyi for adult education

No fewer than 22,000 persons in Ebonyi have been enrolled in adult education programmes.

This was disclosed on Monday in Abakaliki during an official unveiling of educational materials produced for the implementation of spotlight Initiative in Ebonyi State.

The programme was done by UNESCO under the spotlight initiative programmes of EU-UN in Ebonyi State.

Senior Programme Specialist, UNESCO regional office in Abuja, Mr Sow Mamadou, who paid a courtesy visit to Ebonyi State government with other members of his team, revealed that the programme is going on in about 102 communities in four local governments, that are EU-UN spotlight focal areas.

He further said that the agency has sensitized people of the area on the need to end violence against women and girls among other harmful practices.

He said,” Over 22,000 women and girls, young men and boys (17,942 women and girls and 4,142 men and boys) have been enrolled in various adult literacy classes and life skill programmes in 102 communities in Abakaliki, Ezza, Onicha and Ohaozara Spotlight focus local government areas in the state.

“Over 102 communities in four local government areas of Abakaliki, Ezza, Onicha and Ohaozara have been fully sensitised on ending violence against women and girls and harmful practices.

“UNESCO, through its CSOs developed Family Life Health Education (FLHE) facilitators manual and reviewed adult literacy primers in the state to fast track literacy by radio programmes.

“50,000 notebooks, 48,000 pen/pencils, 2000 pieces of facemasks, 500 bottles of hand sanitiser and 1,000 pieces of reusable sanitary pads have been provided for the learners and to support government effort in protecting and curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“UNESCO in collaboration with Ebonyi State Agency for Mass Literacy Education procured equipment such as sewing machines, motorbikes and other learning materials for skill acquisition programme for women and girls in the state.”

Receiving the team at the Government House, Abakaliki, on behalf of Governor David Umahi, the Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, commended the UN agency for complementing the efforts of the state in empowering some indigenes of the state.

He said, “As a government, we have monitored your activities keenly and we are satisfied with the organisers.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE