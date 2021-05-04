Unemployment: PTI trains 60 Urhobo youths on computer skills

In order to reduce the rate of unemployment in its host communities, the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) has commenced the training of 60 youths from 24 Urhobo Kingdoms in eight local government areas of Delta State.

This was made known on Tuesday at the flag-off ceremony of the Free Computer Competency Skills Acquisition held at the institute’s lecture theatre at PTI, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

The training, which is billed to last for three months, is intended to put the trainees in the right stead of self-reliance in the face of acute unemployment caused by the COVID19 pandemic.

Speaking at the ceremony, Principal of PTI, Dr Henry Ademola, noted that the skill acquisition programme would enable the youths to gain relevant technical skills that will make them gainfully employed, start their own businesses and reduce the rate of unemployment in the Urhobo kingdom.

Dr Ademola noted that the training is being footed by the institute as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), adding that the selection was solely done by the communities.

“We were not involved in the selection; we allowed the various communities to select those they wanted for the training.

“Two beneficiaries were selected from the 24 kingdoms which makes it 48 in the first batch but from what we are seeing today, the programme is over-subscribed, we are having up to 60 beneficiaries now,” he enthused.

He said having been in the kingdom for close to 50 years, the host community has been good to the institute so the school is giving back to society as a way of appreciation.

“The three-month training programme has been designed for capacity building of the participants to be proficient in computer operations and hardware system,” he added.

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries, Godspower Onobia, while fielding questions from our reporter, said he was grateful for the opportunity given to him by PTI to learn a skill and would use it to the fullest.

Dignitaries at the occasion included Prof Sunny Awhefeada, Dean Faculty of Arts, DELSU, Dr Anthony Onoharigbo, Deputy President General, Urhobo Progressive Union; Mr Siakpere Onobrorhie Clement, Registrar and Secretary to Council PTI, among others.

