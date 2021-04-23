Unemployment is the reason for rise in banditry ― CAN president

National President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Samson Ayokunle, has said that unemployment is the reason for the increase in banditry across the states of the country.

Ayokunle, who also doubles as the president of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), said that unemployment is more worrying because it gives room for devil’s penetration.

The president made this revelation known while announcing that thousands will converge on the Baptist International Conference Centre (BICC) for the 108th session of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) themed: Moving Forward: Finishing the race with joy, at a briefing held yesterday in Lagos.

He, therefore, appealed to the governments across all levels to proffer a solution to the unemployment situation in the country.

“The bandits are on the rise because the unemployed youths are many.

“Unemployment is more worrying to me because an idle hand can be snagged by the devil easily.

“So, the government should do something about it. We have a good number of people that can help us attend to the situation.”

While Speaking at the Convention, Ayokunle said the rationale behind the convention is to urge Christians to persevere and watch all things through prayers and words of God.

The clergyman described the Christian life as a race to be run with strict adherence to the rules of the scriptures, adding that it does not stop until the final whistle is blown.

“This convention is to call the attention of all the children of God to the perseverance of faith and watchfulness in all things, especially in prayer and through the words of God. It is to encourage us to live by the Spirit and shun the deeds of the flesh.

“Christian life is a race. It has to be run with strict adherence to the rules of the scriptures. The race does not stop until the final whistle which is the home call has come.”

“We trust God to visit all many with his salvation and the rest of us at the convention with healings and breakthroughs.”The clergyman said.

