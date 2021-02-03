Unemployment: DESOPADEC engages 160 in various entrepreneurial trainings

The Skills Academy of the Delta Oil’-Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), has engaged 160 youths, including some physically-challenged, in various entrepreneurial training skills to stem unemployment and unrest in Delta State.

Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by his deputy at the matriculation ceremony, Kingsley Otuaro, lauded DESOPADEC for toeing the path of the state government in embarking on entrepreneurial trainings to take idle youths off the streets.

Speaking further at the maiden edition of the event, which was held at the PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, Okowa enjoined the matriculating students to take the six-month programme as a lifetime opportunity to equip themselves for the future.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, had debunked the narrative that Governor Okowa dabbled into the running of the commission.

Ogieh said that DESOPADEC was diligently implementing its mandate to transform the socio-economic development of host-communities within the mandate areas of the commission, describing the programme as one of his best moments in the saddle as the MD/CEO of the commision.

“At DESOPADEC, we have always believed that we can provide our willing, teeming youths the oyster that can drain them from the space of helplessness, strongly convinced that entrepreneurship is the antidote to unemployment. This Academy is therefore one of our major pillars designed to deliver our low hanging fruits,” he said.

The DESOPADEC boss urged the beneficiaries to be diligent and disciplined in the course of the intensive six months of practical training in order to provide local content when oil and gas multinationals eventually relocate their headquarters to the Niger Delta.

The trainees will be trained in catering, confectionery and decorations, electrical and solar energy works; fashion and textile design, tiling and interlocking, welding and fabrications, information technology training packages, health and safety, diving at various established trade and technical centres across the state.

