Undue delay in insurance policy remittance

Letters
By Oloya Kehinde Ayinla
Undue delay in insurance, fees Letter to Mr. President on insecurity, On Otunla Blessing’s murder, Banana Island sand filling, Presidency Financial autonomy, AFRICOM Almajiri and Maiduguri, On failed promises, Lagos Cryptocurrency Insecurity in Nigeria, Customs What is wrong, efcc, sunday igboho, Good governance, YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state., EFCC chairman’s corruption fight, Kidnapping, new method of looting, Effectiveness of Oyo female police, Fidelity to the nation, on the Nigerian youth, If banditry, kidnapping is not a federal offence

I am using this medium to appeal to well-meaning Nigerians to intervene and impress it upon Standard Alliance Insurance to pay me the sum of N955, 555.52 (nine hundred and fifty-five thousand, five hundred and fifty naira, fifty-two kobo only) which is the total sum of full settlement of my benefit under a life policy I had with them.

The benefit was due under policy SFP/11/0000871/IBD and I had given Standard Insurance full and complete discharge of its liabilities and relieved them of any future claims since 2019, but they have refused to pay me in satisfaction of my application to surrender the benefit.

I appeal to them to pay me my money as I had fulfilled all requirements as laid down.

It is tantamount to cheating that they have refused to pay since 2019.

Hon. Oloya Kehinde Ayinla,

Ibadan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Undue delay in insurance  Undue delay in insurance

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Undue delay in insurance  Undue delay in insurance

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Letters

Twitter ban; Nigeria’s worst Democracy Day gift

Letters

Message to Nigerian parents

Letters

June 12: 28 years later; current realities, lessons for Nigerians 

Letters

El Zakzaky; where is justice 2000 days after?

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More