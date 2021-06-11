Undue delay in insurance policy remittance

I am using this medium to appeal to well-meaning Nigerians to intervene and impress it upon Standard Alliance Insurance to pay me the sum of N955, 555.52 (nine hundred and fifty-five thousand, five hundred and fifty naira, fifty-two kobo only) which is the total sum of full settlement of my benefit under a life policy I had with them.

The benefit was due under policy SFP/11/0000871/IBD and I had given Standard Insurance full and complete discharge of its liabilities and relieved them of any future claims since 2019, but they have refused to pay me in satisfaction of my application to surrender the benefit.

I appeal to them to pay me my money as I had fulfilled all requirements as laid down.

It is tantamount to cheating that they have refused to pay since 2019.

Hon. Oloya Kehinde Ayinla,

Ibadan.

