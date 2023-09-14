The representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kaduna State, Mallam Nurudeen Bashar Saleh, has called for more participation of youths and women in decision-making, political engagement, and peacebuilding.

Saleh made the remarks during a one-day workshop organised for over 50 youths and women by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development in collaboration with the Kaduna Peace Commission, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and UN Women held at the Holiday Conference, Kaduna.

He underscored that meaningful progress can only be achieved when youth actively participate in governance and contribute to peace and security initiatives.

To this end, the UNDP representative expressed the commitment of the international organisation to continue to partner with the state government in the promotion of peace.

Declaring the workshop open, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, the state commissioner of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, encouraged the youth to take advantage of the programme, which is aimed at enhancing peacebuilding processes in the state and, by extension, the country.

She also stressed the crucial roles young people can play in peace and security, emphasising the five pillars of Resolution 2250: Participation, Protection, Prevention, Partnership, and disengagement or reintegration.

Also speaking, the UNDP consultant, Dr. Peter Maaji, noted that today’s youth between the ages of 10 and 24 have a staggering population of 1.8 billion.

However, he was quick to add that out of this number, 600,000 youths are located in conflict-prone zones, saying, “This is worrisome in terms of peacebuilding.

According to him, there’s an urgent need to involve them in peace and security conversations as well as provide them with education, political engagement, and entrepreneurship as vital tools to enhance their living conditions.

To this end, he stressed the need for increased political, financial, technical, and logical support from UN agencies and regional and international organisations.

This, he noted, will discourage the youths from involvement in armed conflicts and reintegrate them back into society.





In their separate goodwill messages, Rebecca Sako, representing the Kaduna Peace Commission, emphasised that youth make up more than half of the country’s population and underlined the importance of involving them in governance processes at both the state and national levels.

Similarly, the Network of Peace Journalists commended the Kaduna stakeholder meeting for its efforts to promote peace and inclusivity.

Mr. Ibrahima Yakubu, the National President of the Nigeria Network of Peace Journalists (NNPJ), expressed his appreciation during the one-day stakeholders’ workshop.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the media in peacebuilding, conflict de-escalation, and crisis mitigation in the state.

