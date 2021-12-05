UNDP, Japan support Nigeria’s virtual court facilities in correctional centres

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Japan expressed commitment to support Nigeria in providing virtual court facilities in Correctional centres across the country.

Dr Umar Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen at the weekend.

He said the AGF is set to launch nationwide virtual court facilities at Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja on Monday and that, the Acting Director of the Administration of Criminal Justice Reform Department of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Leticia Ayoola-Daniels, is working assiduously with Mrs Onyinye Ndubuisi of UNDP to ensure the achievement of the laudable project.

The statement stated that the development is a result of the precarious state of the Correctional centres and the urgent need to fast track the decongestion of Nigeria’s Correctional Centres.

According to Laticia, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Government of Japan are the financial sponsors of the deployment of the virtual court facilities at Kuje Correctional centre.

The successes recorded by the Presidential Committee on Correctional Reform and Decongestion and indeed the Federal Ministry of Justice earned Nigeria the goodwill to receive support and sponsorship from development partners and the international community.

