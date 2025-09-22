Underutilised seaports denying Rivers economic prosperity — Fubara

•Hosts NPA board, mgt on courtesy visit

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has lamented the economic losses suffered by the state and the nation due to the underutilisation of the Port Harcourt and Onne seaports, warning that unless their capacities are fully harnessed, Rivers State and Nigeria will continue to miss out on jobs, investments, and industrial growth.

Governor Fubara made this position known on Monday when he received a delegation of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Board and Management, led by its Chairman, Senator Adeyeye Adedayo Clement, on a courtesy visit to Government House, Port Harcourt.

He emphasised that seaports are essential to national development, pointing out that many prosperous nations have relied on world-class ports and airports to power their economies. Fubara noted that despite Rivers State’s strategic advantage of hosting two major ports, their potential remains untapped.

He explained that if Onne Port were operating at full capacity, the ripple effects on the surrounding areas-such as Eleme and Tai- would be transformative. According to him, such a development would drive employment, stimulate manufacturing, expand clearing and forwarding services, and boost economic activity across the state.

The Governor maintained that maximising the ports would lower logistics costs, strengthen investor confidence, and attract industries that rely on proximity to export facilities. He added that the resulting growth would cut across job creation, business expansion, and increased tax revenues.

Fubara also pointed out that Rivers State enjoys a relatively peaceful environment, particularly under his administration, which has worked to foster stability and attract investments. He contrasted this with other states where port activities are often disrupted by community disputes, stressing that Rivers maintains smoother cooperation among host communities, the government, and the NPA.

On infrastructure, the Governor identified the dilapidated federal roads leading to the ports as a serious challenge. He said the poor state of the roads has led to flooding and traffic congestion and called on the Federal Government to prioritise their rehabilitation. While recognising that such roads fall under federal jurisdiction, he assured that his administration would complement federal efforts through improved traffic management, better regulation of truck drivers, and the enforcement of order around port areas.

He further pledged to strengthen security in the port environment by facilitating the establishment of a police station within the facilities.

The Governor linked insecurity to unemployment, noting that a fully functional port system would naturally reduce crime by providing alternative opportunities for young people.

Fubara condemned the encroachment of port lands by private individuals, warning that such practices undermine future development. He requested that the NPA provide comprehensive reports of such encroachment so the state government could intervene appropriately.

He also attributed much of the flooding around the ports to the poor condition of the access roads and inadequate drainage. He promised that once problem areas were identified, his administration would collaborate with the NPA on remedial works.

The Governor commended the NPA Board for engaging with the state government before embarking on intervention projects, noting that such collaboration would ensure sustainability and community acceptance. He urged the Board to seize the current moment to revitalise the seaports so that they could become genuine engines of growth rather than neglected facilities.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Board, Senator Adeyeye Adedayo Clement, thanked Governor Fubara for his warm reception, whilst describing Nigeria’s litoral states as being richly endowed with marine assets that can drive economic prosperity. He assured that the NPA Board was committed to optimising operations at the Port Harcourt and Onne ports.

He also sought the state government’s support in addressing key challenges such as rehabilitation of access roads, control of illegal truck parking, improved environmental sanitation, and the establishment of a police post to bolster security within the port precincts.

