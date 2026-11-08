Understanding the Way We Think: Bringing our cognitive distortions series to a close

Have you ever been absolutely convinced that something terrible was going to happen, only to discover that things turned out differently? Have you ever misunderstood someone’s silence, assumed the worst about a situation or allowed one mistake to change how you saw yourself? Perhaps you have spent hours going over a conversation in your mind, wondering what you should have said or done differently.

These experiences are part of being human. Our minds are constantly interpreting information, making connections, recalling past experiences and trying to anticipate what might happen next. However, not every conclusion we reach is accurate. Sometimes, the way we interpret events can be influenced by habitual patterns of thinking that make situations appear more threatening, hopeless or disappointing than they really are.

Over the past several weeks, we have explored these patterns, known in psychology as cognitive distortions. They are habitual ways of thinking that can influence how we interpret ourselves, other people and the world around us. They are not necessarily deliberate, and experiencing them does not mean that we have a mental health disorder. However, when left unexamined, they can contribute to unnecessary worry, emotional distress, poor self evaluation and difficulties in our relationships.

We began by introducing cognitive distortions and examining how our thoughts can sometimes misrepresent reality. We then explored overthinking, which occurs when we become trapped in repetitive thoughts, repeatedly analysing situations without necessarily reaching a helpful conclusion. We also discussed catastrophising, the tendency to anticipate the worst possible outcome and treat it as though it is almost certain to happen. A minor problem can suddenly feel like a disaster, even when there are other possible outcomes.

We looked at mind reading, where we assume we know what another person is thinking without sufficient evidence, and fortune telling, where we predict what will happen in the future, often expecting a negative outcome before anything has happened. We also examined all or nothing thinking, which makes us see situations in extremes. Instead of recognising that we can make mistakes and still do many things well, we may conclude that anything short of perfection is failure.

Another important pattern we explored was mental filtering. This happens when we concentrate on one negative aspect of an experience while overlooking other relevant details. We also discussed overgeneralisation and labelling, where we draw broad conclusions from isolated experiences or attach negative descriptions to ourselves and others. One mistake does not necessarily make someone incompetent, just as one disappointing experience does not mean that every future experience will be the same.

We considered emotional reasoning, which occurs when we treat our feelings as facts. Feeling unwanted does not automatically mean that nobody cares about us, just as feeling inadequate does not prove that we lack ability. We then explored discounting the positive, where we dismiss our achievements, compliments and positive experiences as insignificant, often attributing them to luck or circumstances rather than acknowledging our efforts.

We also discussed should statements, the rigid expectations we place on ourselves and others. Thoughts such as “I should be further ahead in life,” “I should never make mistakes” or “They should know how I feel” can create unnecessary guilt, frustration and disappointment when reality does not meet our expectations.

Although these thinking patterns have different names, they can sometimes overlap. We may catastrophise a situation, engage in mind reading and then use emotional reasoning to convince ourselves that our fears must be true. Recognising this connection helps us understand why a single situation can sometimes trigger a chain of unhelpful thoughts and emotions.

So, what do we do with this knowledge?

The first step is awareness. We cannot challenge a thinking pattern we have not recognised. When you notice yourself becoming distressed by a particular thought, take a moment to examine it. What evidence supports it? Is there another possible explanation? Am I assuming something without knowing the facts? Am I judging myself too harshly? These questions can help create some distance between what we think and what is actually happening.

The next step is learning to respond differently. This does not mean forcing ourselves to think positively or pretending that difficult situations do not exist. It means learning to consider different perspectives, examine the evidence and avoid treating our first interpretation as the only possible truth. Sometimes, talking to someone we trust or seeking professional support can also help us recognise patterns we may struggle to identify on our own.

As we bring this series to a close, one important lesson stands out: our thoughts influence how we experience life, but we do not have to believe or accept every thought without question. We can learn to pause, reflect and choose a more balanced way of interpreting our experiences.

Thank you for journeying with me through this series. I hope that these conversations have helped you become more aware of your thinking patterns and more compassionate towards yourself and others. Understanding our minds is an ongoing process, and every step towards greater self awareness matters.

Next week, we begin a brand new series in Mental Health Diary. We will be exploring another important area of mental health and everyday living, with practical insights to help us understand ourselves and relate better with the world around us.

Until then, remember: you may not always control the first thought that comes into your mind, but you can learn to question it before allowing it to shape how you see yourself and your life.