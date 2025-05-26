Understanding the Role of Loss Adjusters in insurance

The main role of a Loss Adjuster is to determine the cause of the loss, whether the event that triggered the claim is covered under the policy; the extent of the damage or loss, indicating how much the insurer should pay, writes JOSEPH INOKOTONG.

Insurance Loss Adjusters are independent professionals or firms appointed by an insurance company or sometimes the policyholder to investigate and assess large or complex insurance claims. Not many people have heard of Loss Adjusters unless they have encountered an insurance claim. Loss Adjusters are insurance claims specialists. Chartered Loss Adjusters must operate by a strict code of conduct and are largely members of the Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters, the world’s premier claims institute which runs professional examinations open only to student members who have practised under the tutelage of a qualified adjuster for a minimum period of two years, and who already hold another professional or insurance qualification.

Insurance companies usually engage Loss Adjusters. As the Loss Adjuster’s fee is paid by the insurer, it is untrue to say that he is independent. However, the Loss Adjuster is expected to be impartial, given that adjusters’ fees are paid out of the common pot of premiums paid by policyholders to insurers. The claimant can also engage his own adjuster, but he will have to bear the charges himself. Some insurers may take exception to Loss Adjusters on their panel acting against them, while other insurers would welcome the participation of another adjuster, provided he helps in presenting a realistic claim.

Loss Adjusting firms also employ other professionals—accountants, engineers, legal officers and the like—recognising the fact that to provide a professional and top-class service, a multi-disciplinary approach to claims handling is needed.

Their main role is to determine the cause of the loss, whether the event that triggered the claim is covered under the policy; the extent of the damage or loss, indicating how much the insurer should pay. They also determine the validity of the claim by ensuring the claim is not fraudulent or exaggerated, and make recommendations on how to settle the claim fairly, often including repair or replacement costs.

Loss Adjusters typically deal with claims involving property, liability, or business interruption, and they must remain impartial, serving both the insurer and the insured by ensuring the claim is handled fairly and professionally.

The inestimable value of Loss Adjusters’ role in the insurance industry often raises the question of their indispensability. Yes, both insurance companies and claimants can sometimes do without Loss Adjusters, but it depends on the nature and complexity of the claim.

The services of Loss Adjusters may not be needed in small or straightforward claims like minor car accidents, simple property damage, etc., because the insurer’s in-house claims team can handle the assessment. Also, they may not be required when pre-settled values or clear documentation—like receipts or police reports—make the claim easy to evaluate. The same may be applicable when digital claims processing and automation are used, which are common in some travel, motor, and health insurance claims.

However, Loss Adjusters are typically needed in situations of high-value or complex claims like fire damage to a building, large-scale theft, or business interruption; where there is dispute over the cause or extent of the loss; if fraud is suspected, or there’s insufficient documentation; and for commercial or industrial policies, where technical expertise is needed to understand and quantify losses.

Loss Adjusters are not legally required in every claim, but they are essential when impartial, expert evaluation is needed to resolve complex or contested insurance claims fairly.

Ensuring the impartiality of a Loss Adjuster is crucial for fair claim handling. Key ways to assess or safeguard their impartiality include professional accreditation and regulation, since Loss Adjusters often belong to professional bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters (UK – CILA), Australasian Institute of Chartered Loss Adjusters (AICLA), Institute of Insurance Adjusters (IIA), and Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN). These organisations enforce ethical standards, continuing education, and disciplinary procedures.

To ensure the impartiality of these professionals, it should be confirmed if the adjuster is certified or chartered. The Loss Adjuster must be independent from the insurer because some adjusters are independent and work for multiple insurers or clients. In contrast, others are employed by insurers, which may create a perceived bias. Policyholders may appoint their own Loss Assessor or Public Adjuster to represent their interests, especially in disputes.

Another thing to look out for should be transparency in the process and reporting. A truly impartial adjuster will explain their findings and methods, provide detailed reports and evidence, and communicate with both insurer and claimant openly.

The policyholder has some rights since a request for a copy of the adjuster’s report can be made, just as there is room to dispute the findings and ask for a second opinion. The policyholder equally has the right to hire a public Loss Assessor to represent them, and report concerns to the insurance ombudsman or regulatory authority.

There are red flags for bias that should be interrogated. These include inconsistent reporting, repeated undervaluation of damages, ignoring the insured’s input or evidence, and undisclosed conflicts of interest.

When evaluating a Loss Adjuster’s neutrality in a real-life claim, the checklist to use in ascertaining impartiality includes the credentials and professional standing to ensure if the adjuster is a member of a recognised body like ILAN. Questions should be asked: are they certified, chartered, or accredited? Can they provide proof of professional indemnity insurance?

In scrutinising their independence, it should be asked: are they employed directly by the insurer or an independent firm? Have they disclosed any prior relationship with either party? Do they handle work for multiple insurers and clients?

To ensure transparency and communication, it is important to know if the adjuster explained their role clearly at the outset, if they communicated their findings and process in writing, if they shared the assessment methodology and criteria used, and if the claimant was given a chance to present their own evidence.

In ascertaining the fairness of the process, it is rational to know if the site inspection was thorough and professional, if the adjuster considered all aspects of the loss (not just cost), if quotes and values were cross-checked or fairly estimated, and if their report is consistent and free from bias.

Having gone through the steps mentioned, there are avenues for dispute and second opinion options. The claimant should review whether they were informed of the right to challenge the report, reflect on whether they can appoint a public Loss Assessor or get a second opinion, and if there are clear avenues for complaint to the regulator or ombudsman.

The red flag pops up when there are delayed or poor communications, frequent unexplained changes to loss estimates, refusal to provide a full copy of the report, and pressure to accept a quick settlement.