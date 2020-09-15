Undergraduate in court over alleged certificate forgery

An undergraduate, Fatimah Kadri, 38, who allegedly forged a Higher National Diploma (HND) result of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism to seek for a job, on Tuesday appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos.

The police charged Kadri, whose address was not provided, with forgery.

She pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in June 2018, at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos State.

He alleged that Kadri who is an undergraduate of Nigeria Institute of Journalism forged a Higher National Diploma (HND) statement of result.

“Kadri forged the result to secure a job in Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy while been undergraduate,” Emuerhi told the court.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 365 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.‎

Section 365 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.‎

Chief Magistrate J. A. Adegun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Sept. 25 for mention.

(NAN)

