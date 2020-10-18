Under 24 hours, Nigerians raise N5.79m for #EndSARS protesters without limbs

In less than 24 hours, 1,120 Nigerians, on Sunday, contributed the sum of ₦ 5,795,798.00 to procure prosthetic legs for two persons who joined in the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the country.

Via his Twitter handle, @aproko_doctor, a popular doctor, Chinonso Egemba, had promoted the pictures and cases of Jane followed by Charles Nnaman who without limb were seen participating in the protest.

Though Egemba had set a Gofundme account with a funding goal of N1.5million to be completed in 30days, 1,120 Nigerians had made their contributions as of 8.30 pm.

Egemba presented the case of Jane as having remained unemployed since 2013 partly because of her disability, but notwithstanding the challenge, joined the EndSARS protests.

Though an initial target of N500,000 was set, it was increased to N1.5million with Egemba saying that lady protester needed the best quality prosthetic leg.

After reaching the N1.5million target, Egemba had also promoted the case of Charles Nnanam, a guy who joined in the #EndSARS protests from Stadium Surulere all through Bode Thomas and back, despite not having a limb.

Nnaman had reported that policemen broke his prostheses.

Uploading their cases separately, Egemba subsequently called for donations to get two good legs for Jane and Charles.

Many Nigerians retweeted and reposted the cases of Jane and Charles on their social media platforms lauding them for not allowing their challenges to deter them from joining the protest.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Buhari, Senate President, House Of Reps Speaker In Closed-Door Meeting Over #EndSARS Protests

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the various #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protests across the country.

Under 24 hours, Nigerians raise N5.79m for #EndSARS protesters without limbs

My Convoy Was Attacked By Political Thugs Not Protesting Youths — Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has said that, he was attacked by thugs and not protesting youths.

In his broadcast to the people of the state this morning in Osogbo, the governor alleged that…

Under 24 hours, Nigerians raise N5.79m for #EndSARS protesters without limbs