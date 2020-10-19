Under 24 hours, Nigerians raise N5.79m for #EndSARS protesters without limbs

In less than 24 hours, 1,120 Nigerians on Sunday contributed the sum of ₦ 5,795,798.00 to procure prosthetic legs for two persons who joined in the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the country.

Via his Twitter handle, @aproko_doctor, a popular doctor on Twitter whose real name is Chinonso Egemba, had promoted the pictures and cases of Jane followed by Charles Nnaman, who without a limb were seen participating in the protest.

Though Egemba had set a Gofundme account with a funding goal of N1.5million to be completed in 30days, 1,120 Nigerians had made their contributions as of 8.30 pm on Sunday.

Egemba presented the case of Jane as having remained unemployed since 2013 partly because of her disability, but notwithstanding the challenge, joined the EndSARS protests.

Though an initial target of N500,000 was set, it was increased to N1.5million with Egemba saying that lady protester needed the best quality prosthetic leg.

After reaching the N1.5million target, Egemba had also promoted the case of Charles Nnanam, a guy who joined in the #EndSARS protests from Stadium Surulere all through Bode Thomas and back, despite not having a limb.

Nnaman had reported that policemen broke his prostheses.

Uploading their cases separately, Egemba subsequently called for donations to get two good prosthetic legs for Jane and Charles.

Many Nigerians retweeted and reposted the cases of Jane and Charles on their social media platforms lauding them for not allowing their challenges deter them from joining the protest.

Meanwhile, #ENDSARS protesters took their campaign a step further by setting up a live podcast named “Soro Soke Live Podcast”.

Sorosoke is to serve as an online platform for the provision of up-to-date information on protests around the country.

Twitter handle of “Sorosoke Live Podcast”, @Sorosoke247, indicates that podcasts to be run will be driven towards having a better nation powered by value for life and good governance.

When Tribune Online tuned into https://s4.radio.co/s99d55c85b/listen, at about 9 pm, songs about the current state of the country and demands by Nigerians for a reformed nation were being played.

Songs by Fela and Falz were dominant for the minutes that Tribune Online tuned in to listen.