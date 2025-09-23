Uncontrolled high blood pressure puts over one billion people at risk – WHO

World Health Organisation (WHO), in its second Global Hypertension Report, said that 1.4 billion people lived with hypertension in 2024, yet just over one in five have it under control either through medication or addressing modifiable health risks.

The new report, which was unveiled at an event co-hosted by WHO, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Resolve to Save Lives during the 80th United Nations General Assembly, also said that only 28 per cent of low-income countries report having all WHO-recommended hypertension medications generally available in their pharmacies or primary care facilities.

Hypertension is a leading cause of heart attack, stroke, chronic kidney disease, and dementia. It is both preventable and treatable – but without urgent action, millions of people will continue to die prematurely, and countries will face mounting economic losses.

Analysis of data from 195 countries and territories shows that 99 of them have national hypertension control rates below 20 per cent. The majority of the affected people live in low- and middle-income countries, where health systems face resource constraints.

The report keys barriers to hypertension prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care, to include weak health promotion policies on risk factors such as alcohol, tobacco use, physical inactivity, salt, and trans fats.

Others are limited access to validated blood pressure devices, lack of standardised treatment protocols and trained primary care teams, unreliable supply chains and costly medicines, inadequate financial protection for patients, and insufficient information systems to monitor trends.

From 2011 to 2025, cardiovascular diseases – including hypertension – are projected to cost low- and middle-income countries approximately US$ 3.7 trillion, equivalent to around 2 per cent of their combined GDP.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared that “every hour, over 1 000 lives are lost to strokes and heart attacks from high blood pressure, and most of these deaths are preventable.”

According to Dr Ghebreyesus, “Countries have the tools to change this narrative. With political will, ongoing investment, and reforms to embed hypertension control in health services, we can save millions and ensure universal health coverage for all.”

In a remark, Dr Kelly Henning, who leads the Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Health Program, declared that uncontrolled high blood pressure claims more than 10 million lives every year, despite being both preventable and treatable.

According to Dr Henning, countries that integrate hypertension care into universal health coverage and primary care are making real progress, but too many low- and middle-income countries are still left behind.

He added, “Strong policies that raise awareness and expand access to treatment are critical to reducing cardiovascular disease and preventable deaths.”

WHO calls on all countries to embed hypertension control in their universal health coverage reforms. Implementing the measures recommended in the report could prevent millions of premature deaths and ease the massive social and economic toll of uncontrolled high blood pressure.