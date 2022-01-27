Unconstructive criticisms will not discourage us from actualising new Bauchi agenda ― says Bala

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has declared that unconstructive criticisms from perceived political foes in the state will not discourage him from executing developmental projects aimed at upgrading both urban and rural areas of the state stressing the actualisation of the new Bauchi State agenda is achievable.

Bala Mohammed also lamented that some forces are making efforts to tear the State Executive Council (SEC) apart causing divisions among the members.

The Governor who was speaking late Wednesday during the first State Executive Council meeting of the year 2022 held at the Banquet Hall, Bauchi Government House, charged the SEC members to remain focused, united and minimize the divisive tendencies among them.

He said that, “Let me tell you that in the future, people will be telling you so many negative things, they are all part of politics, part of unconstructive criticisms aimed at discouraging us”.

The Governor added that, “And I am aware that there are some forces trying to disparage our group, trying to penetrate our group (State Executive Council), to make sure, politically, we are divided by dropping ideas, dropping names and so on and so forth. We should beware of them and remain focused. As far as I am concerned, I appreciate what you do and I think the people of Bauchi also appreciate what we are collectively doing”.

Bala Mohammed pleaded that, “We should please, minimize all those things that divide us, those divisive tendencies, utterances and what have you. I hear some of them and I discard them because, as a leader, it is not everything that you react to, but certainly, as a governor, I have so many eras that I hear so many things”.

According to him, “And I don’t blame you because, obviously, we have plugged all the loopholes, even within the civil service, we may not have to bank on them because we are stopping the ghost workers syndromes, we are stopping them from getting so much on the system and in doing so, they may definitely not be happy,”.

The governor also said that there are some public servants in the state who are cultured and tutored in corruption saying that such cannot be eradicated but can only be minimized.

He said: “If you look at the generation of public servants that we have today, they are those who have been tutored, who have been cultured with aspects of corruption, take and take from the system. Even committee meetings, the way they are being done, it is not in a way that is known to those of us that are from the federal system”.

He also said that, “Civil servants have taken alliances, if you don’t give money, they don’t move an inch. We are not used to it, but I discovered that there is even a procedure, a law in Bauchi state allowing that which makes it so difficult for us to change. The only thing is that we will minimize that culture in stopping it completely, you will meet a brick wall.”

He also lamented that he inherited a bad system and administration which was left in decay and decadence by his predecessors.

The Governor stressed that, “Whatever is coming out from the public in terms of public perception or assessment, we must bear it. We should be wary and be aware that we can always go back to the negative because the public is always gullible, the public is always having these ideas in terms of taking everything with a pinch of salt in terms of mistrust and suspicion, especially those who brought us here, the electorates”.

“We have done so many promises not because we want to deceive and delude anybody, but because we want to do more. We inherited a very bad system and administration that has left everything to decay. It is as if we have given up to the era of decay and decadence”, he stressed.

He added that, “We have done our best to rescue the state from this situation which was appearing very hopeless but I urge you to do more with little resources,”.

The Governor however commended members of the SEC for confronting challenges of governance and pledged to continue to support them adding that his administration has rescued the state from the negligence of the previous administration.

Bala Mohammed applauded the members of the SEC for the synergy and creativity in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities calling on them to put more effort for the success of his administration.

According to him, more projects will soon be embarked adding that all abandoned projects by the previous administration will be completed in addition to numerous developmental projects aimed at upgrading the status of Bauchi State.

