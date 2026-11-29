My birth father passed 36 years ago. Fifteen years after, God brought me another dad who has shepherded me in the last 21 years or thereabouts, especially through the winters of life. Ordinarily, one is wont to prepare strenuously ahead of milestones in the lives of such compassionate daddies. But mine gave an austere instruction: no celebration of any kind, in the public domain, of new heights. Daddy hit one days back. But I was already gagged, and a wise son listens to his father according to multiple verses in Proverbs. For the eclipsed reference and obscure mention I’m making here, I hope I don’t get disowned.

But Dad, really, happy birthday.

Like my dad, I don’t celebrate birthdays. The last I gathered people for was 2013’s, and the partying crowd was largely Tribune Lagos staff. I was barely a year in town as the Bureau Chief and felt a compelling need for a platform to make some impact on the overall health of colleagues. So the birth anniversary celebration was essentially a medical outreach I sponsored, of course, backed by the popular Item 7.

For the next 12 years I stayed in the post, there were no significant socials to commemorate it again, though Facebook does yearly remembering by bringing forth pictures posted by colleagues 13 years ago, and until recently, someone somewhere we were together with for the soirée then, and still operating their social media account, would forward me the Facebook recollections. Can’t remember receiving any in the few years rounding off my service.

Just like Dad’s gagging, I also have my children on a somewhat digital leash. They know: no posting of me of any kind in their social media spaces. They respect it even when they obviously dislike the order and much more dislike obeying it. When they feel pressed to post family stuff involving me and they can’t without clearance they know won’t come, they press me for the whys. My curt response always is, “I prefer life outside social media.”

And they go, “And you are a journalist.” “Yes, a journalist,” I would respond, “who puts others out but not himself.” We have been managing the uncomfortable arrangement for years now, and it seems everyone is settling in, though occasionally they find a way to excise Daddy so the rest “can go online”. It suits me die.

Despite being and remaining a journalist all my working life, my digital footprints are sparse. I long dumped Facebook when it became another Olusosun, the monstrous Lagos junkyard that has defied governmental solutions. When Tribune’s office was at Motorways, walking distance from the dumpsite, we saw shege pro max anytime the spirit of the site was gripped by a paroxysm of attention. A strange smoke, labelled poisonous by environmental experts, would descend on the entire arena, covering a swathe of the surrounding landscape like Oregun, Ojota, Ikosi, Ketu, Alapere et al., leaving us either scampering out of the office for an early return home or huddling inside the building, locked in, if we must stay back.

Somehow, we still had to report the “strange” smoke furiously emitting from the bowels of the junk, and Sylvester Okoruwa, Tribune ace photographer, would still have to take photos for publication. I smile here as I remember his usual mild protestation: “Oga (referencing me), this thing is bad o.” I would always encourage him to wear a face mask, and he always got the job done.

From Ambode to Sanwo-Olu, the junkyard has kept successive administrations scratching their heads. Someone would have to get the “from waste to wealth” policy right. Olusosun should be a massive wealth bank for Lagos, not the current waste space that threatens everybody’s health. But I digress.

Since I had to be abreast of events and on top of breaking news as the Bureau Chief, I had to grudgingly keep my Twitter account after dumping Facebook, but the Buhari administration bailed me out on 5 June 2021, when it hit the social media platform with a ban in Nigeria due to a tiff with those running it, generating a countrywide furore. Instead of joining the national uproar, I quietly enjoyed the 222 days the ban lasted and have yet to return to the platform ever since, even with the eventual unbanning of 13 January 2022, when Buhari and Twitter resolved their dispute.

For five years and five months now, I have been off any kind of social media, and I don’t think WhatsApp will count as one. God willing, I plan to stay away from it for the rest of my existence. Let my children deal with it.

Being in the public eye can be a real struggle, and I’m thankful I am not. I’m trained to put people there. I usually pity those who can’t escape public attention and scrutiny. And it isn’t their fault. Their names have so grown beyond them one way or the other, and they cannot but be mentioned in public discourses and social media platforms are for such, only that the exchanges are mostly wild and without borders.

I have seen really “big” men in distress because social media characterised them as who and what they believed they weren’t. So when God-made men like my dad dodge too much publicity, I understand them perfectly. For the unknown me, I can’t even say precisely what I’m running away from in the public space. Maybe I just enjoy the joy of knowing that no one is likely to call me up to say I’m trending for any reason, being dragged or tagged. I love my peace of mind.

I sense the ban I got not to go celebratory wasn’t an outlier. Dad’s milestone was completely out of the media. The warning must have come with the strictest of delivery, even in his breezy voice, for “everybody” to comply. Whoa.

But two uncles just had to be in the public space last week for their birthdays. Incidentally, both were 75.

Chief Wole Olanipekun, legendary lawyer and friend of the president. Then Oga Folu Olamiti, the journalist extraordinaire who is more present in the divine vineyard today than in the newsroom, though without stopping being a media granny to the up-and-coming.

Mr Olamiti it was who gave me what would pass as stability in the industry (which I didn’t see then) and has remained a backbone since destiny brought me to his presence as the then Tribune’s big “Oga” 26 years ago. Oga Folu is made for men. Since my retirement from Tribune, he has asked me to sit in seats meant for him. Even when he stopped being my direct boss in the media space, he monitored, and still does, my career progression. As the ICPC in-house media consultant, Uncle was very charitable to Tribune and me when I was covering judiciary and allied beats in Abuja before the transfer to Lagos. Here is wishing Uncle Folu a happy 75th and the joy of the Lord in the years ahead.

I remember a very hilarious situation involving Chief Olanipekun and me. I had gone to his sprawling Lagos chambers to interview him and because he had followed this column by his own admission, he thought we could work together—precisely me serving as his media manager, considering his towering figure in the justice sector, especially the NBA, before he took the reins of the Body of Benchers.

But instead of offering me a job, Chief simply asked me to help him recruit a competent journalist for the role. Well, not knowing his original thought, I assured him I would. Then he followed his request with, “Lanre (he calls my name with a certain tonal inflection), you are the one that I should offer the job, but I can’t pay you.” I playfully shouted, “Ah, sir, but you didn’t even ask me. I am not that expensive.” Chief wasn’t convinced I would not be asking for two moons and the sun joined together as a pay packet.

Till today, I am yet to know what he had in mind to pay, but it couldn’t have been that bad. Yes, his friend wasn’t president then, but Chief was already a quasar in the Nigerian legal firmament and, I believe, could afford my services ten times over. Chief, I know you are likely to read this, sir; your boy isn’t as expensive as it appears, and the desire to be debonair was just from the lessons from my birth father and years-long observation of my adopted dad.

To my good luck, both are stylish, and the Yoruba will say, ti ewe ba pe lara igi… (the company you keep shapes you). But even Chief himself was all dapper at his birthday celebration.

So I pray for the three men who have impacted my life in diverse dimensions; may the God of heaven continue to uphold you in Jesus’ name, amen. Cheers to old age in style!