Unbridled partisanship, inflammatory remarks, threats to Nigeria’s unity ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Forum of 36 states governors in the country, the Nigeria Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi has accused leaders across ethnic divides in the country of slant narratives, inflammatory remarks in their interventions on the ongoing debates about the country’s political architecture and attendant problems.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday on the occasion of the public presentation of his book, “Unfinished Greatness: Envisioning a New Nigeria,” the Ekiti State governor lamented that rather than moderate their comments in the public space to engender national unity, such leaders only indulged in promoting what he called base sentiments of their followers.

He said:” Over the last few years, as our beloved country has been buffeted on all sides by a myriad of problems, I have, like many of you here present and online, experienced discomfort at the ease with which cheap and populist options which, yesterday, may have been laughed off as fringe ideas have gained in influence as to become mainstream. In the meantime, those who have held on to the goal of Nigerian oneness and unity have found themselves pushed to the margins and placed on the defensive.

“Matters have not been helped by the inflammatory partisanship which many in leadership positions have adopted in part to scoring points against opponents but also in order to be recognised by their communities as truly representing their concerns. Too many seem to have forgotten that leaders should lead and not simply reproduce the base sentiments and narrow perspectives they encounter on the hustings. Leading means understanding the local concerns that are exercising the minds of our constituents, placing these in a wider context which as leaders we are uniquely positioned to see, and formulate approaches that provide a meaningful and responsible way forward.”

The Chairman of the NGF and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress further maintained that the unity of Nigeria must remain paramount in public discourses, rather than pushing a narrative that would promote mutual ethnic suspicion amongst the components federating units in the country.

“I want to be clear. We are faced with a conjuncture of complex and uncommon challenges which must be confronted openly, head-on, and purposefully, rather than being denied, swept under the carpet, or simply wished away. In courageously admitting to and seeking ways to redress the challenges, however, it is important to remember that we come from somewhere, and in the journey, we embarked upon as a country, we have scored some wins, and a web of interdependencies bind us ever closer together. This reality should serve to condition and modulate our responses to the real challenges we face not with a view to throwing the baby out with the bathwater but in a determined effort to filter the bathwater so that it is purged of the impurities that could discomfort the baby.

“It is this approach of seeking to build on our many gains as a country and a people whilst recognising and engaging our contemporary difficulties that underpin this book. We have had moments of greatness in all spheres of our national life and human endeavour. We have also seen many difficult days in our forward march to even greater heights. Problems must be understood to be part of our unfinished quest for greatness. And greatness has to be our permanent watchword as the only destiny that is acceptable to us and to Global Africa which earnestly looks up to us for leadership. Nigeria will surely fulfil destiny and do so as a united country built on justice, freedom, equity and the rule of law. This is the national agenda of our times. I invite each and every one of us to partake in it for the national rebirth we must deliver.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, former military Head of State and Chairman of the occasion, General Yakubu Gowon, (rtd) spoke in a similar vein as he advised Nigerians to cherish their diversity.

The former military leader who described the book as a ‘good book written from the perspective of a fertile mind,” called for a leadership that would inspire confidence in the nation amongst its diverse regions.

“We should remain focused on our goal of attaining a great nation, where peace, justice reigns.

On the leadership question, we might not have got it right as an independent nation in 62 years but we have done our best.

We must continue to seek for leadership that makes our unity in diversity work, we must seek for leadership with determination to eliminate poverty and make democracy work in a manner that its citizens will enjoy its dividends.”

The book Reviewer, Dr Joe Abah commended the author, Dr Fayemi as he described the book as ” a useful contribution to the debate about the future of Nigeria at a time when many Nigerians and lovers of Nigeria are wondering whether and when Nigeria would ever fulfil its undoubted potential. Unlike many publications that focus only on setting out the problems, Fayemi’s book goes further to outline practical suggestions for tackling some of the thorniest issues in our polity today. I have enjoyed reading the book ‘Unfinished Greatness’ and would recommend it to all.”

