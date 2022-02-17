Unauthorised persons vandalising Onne port assets, NPA laments

Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko has lamented that unauthorized persons have began to find their way into the Onne port to vandalize assets belonging to the Authority. This is even as the acting MD frowned at the level of redundancy at some of the terminals at Onne port.

In a statement signed recently by the NPA General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ibrahim Nasiru, the Authoritywill review approvals issued with respect to the affected port terminals in terms of the type of cargo so that they can begin to attract appreciable cargo volumes.

According to the statement, “The NPA Acting MD, while speaking at a meeting with port service providers shortly after a facility assessment tour of the Onne and Rivers Ports, assured them of the Authority’s resolve to improve service quality and delivery at the Eastern ports, so that they can serve as competitive alternatives to the ports in Lagos.

The NPA MD further said that the NPA on behalf of its supervising Ministry is working with relevant agencies towards reducing clearance time of imports and cost of handling of non-oil exports, to compliment the economic diversification agenda of the Federal Government.

He disclosed that the Federal Executive Council , (FEC) has approved the first segment of the dual carriage road for the evacuation of cargo covering a distance of 1.2 km. It is expected that the next segment will be executed this year as provided in the 2022 budget.

“We have made budgetary provisions for the construction of these critical roads. We have also observed that Onne has transformed into a very busy gateway, unfortunately unauthorized persons have began to find their way into the port to vandalize assets belonging to the Authority.

“We all have noticed in recent months the upsurge in cargo traffic at Onne, there has been an improvement in the traffic here and there is need to ensure that what experienced in Lagos does not repeat itself here in terms of traffic congestion and the access roads which must be free of gridlocks.

“In line with our infrastructure development and modernization agenda, we have come here to inspect the port internal roads network because we must develop the necessary infrastructure that would support and sustain the increasing cargo volumes at Onne Port and other port locations, the MD said.

The MD frowned at the level of redundancy at some of the terminals at the port. The Authority he said, would review approvals issued with respect to the affected terminals in terms of the type of cargo so that they can begin to attract appreciable cargo volumes.

He hinted that Management is considering granting new tariff reliefs at some eastern ports, especially Calabar considering the tariff reliefs to shipping companies and terminal operators to make these ports more attractive to shipping lines and cargo owners.

On the parking of trucks indiscriminately on the access road to Onne Port, he explained that plans are underway to establish a truck terminal in the area, which would be followed by the introduction of an electronic call-up system for the trucks in the eastern corridor, starting with Onne Port.