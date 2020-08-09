Unapproved clinic for training secondary school students as nurses sealed in Delta

Nemesis has caught up with a medical director in Delta State who used an unapproved clinic to train secondary school students as “nurses.”

The facility, Choice clinic and maternity, Agbarho (near Warri) in Ughelli North council area has already been Sealed up and the proprietor, Dr Choice Onojome being investigated by the state ministry of health.

Tribune Online‘s investigation showed that concerned stakeholders in the area who were displeased with the action of the maternity operator training small children as nurses raised the alarm by promptly informing the government.

The complaint was said to have been accompanied with video clips of the students in uniform which quickly triggered an

the investigative team of the ministry from the departments of Medical Services and Trainings, and Nursing Services.

According to the state Commissioner for health, Dr Ononye Mordi who has received a preliminary report of the investigation weekend, the proprietor had been invited to appear before the panel in Asaba.

Ononye said that the ministry would double its efforts to stop hospitals, clinics, and maternities from the practice of training or employing the services of unqualified nurses in the state.

According to the commissioner, though the proprietor of the facility in question has collected a registration form from the ministry, it was yet to be licenced to operate, adding that the form has not been returned to the ministry to initiate the necessary procedures for determining the eligibility of the premises to be registered to operate as a private healthcare facility.

He stated that for the avoidance of doubt the State had three schools of Nursing in Agbor, Eku and Warri and two schools of Midwifery in Sapele and Asaba in addition to a Nursing Department at the Delta State University, Abraka for the training of nurses and midwives in the state.

Dr Ononye, therefore, enjoined Deltans to join hands with government to stop quackery in the nursing and other healthcare professions in the State by reporting such cases to the Ministry of Health for prompt investigations.

