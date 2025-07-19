Unacceptable interference — Brazilian President slams US over visa ban on justices

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has condemned the United States'(US) decision to impose visa bans on officials involved in the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro, describing it as “arbitrary,” “baseless,” and a violation of national sovereignty.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Saturday, Lula criticised the move as foreign interference in Brazil’s judiciary and stressed that no form of intimidation would derail the country’s democratic institutions.

“The action violates fundamental principles of respect and sovereignty between nations,” the Brazilian president stated.

Tensions escalated on Friday after the U.S. government imposed visa restrictions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes,who is presiding over Bolsonaro’s case as well as members of his family and other unnamed court officials. The ban came in response to the court’s decision to issue search warrants and restraining orders against Bolsonaro, a close ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, over allegations of plotting a coup following his 2022 election defeat.

Lula, a leftist leader who succeeded Bolsonaro, maintained that the Brazilian judiciary would remain independent and committed to upholding the rule of law.

“I am certain that no form of intimidation or threat, from anyone, will compromise the most important mission of Brazil’s powers and institutions, which is to permanently defend and uphold the democratic rule of law,” Lula said.

Brazil’s Solicitor General Jorge Messias, the top judicial officer in Lula’s administration, revealed that Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet was also among those affected by the visa sanctions. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Messias condemned what he termed “improper manoeuvres” and “sordid conspiratorial acts” meant to pressure Brazil’s judiciary.

Government Institutional Relations Minister Gleisi Hoffmann confirmed that seven other justices from the 11-member Supreme Court including Luis Roberto Barroso, Dias Toffoli, Cristiano Zanin, Flavio Dino, Carmen Lucia, Edson Fachin, and Gilmar Mendes were also hit by the restrictions.

As of press time, Brazil’s Supreme Court and the Prosecutor General’s Office had not issued official comments.

Meanwhile, Trump, who has publicly backed Bolsonaro, described the legal proceedings against the former Brazilian president as a “witch hunt,” echoing rhetoric he frequently uses regarding his own legal troubles. In a letter last week, Trump announced a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods beginning August 1, while sharply criticising the ongoing trial.

Bolsonaro is currently facing trial before the Supreme Court on allegations of orchestrating a failed attempt to prevent Lula from taking office in January 2023. While denying the coup plot charges, he has admitted attending meetings where efforts to overturn the election results were discussed.

(Reuters)

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE