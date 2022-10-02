UN Women begins implementation of 3-year programme on women, peace, security project in Gombe

A 3-year Phase II programme that will run from 2022-2024 designed to consolidate the gains made from the Phase I and other women in Peace and Security projects implemented in Gombe State by the United Nations Women has begun.

The programme is aimed mainly to ensure the full and active participation of Gombe State Women in the 2023 elections.

The 3-Year initiative will focus on Women, Peace, and Security in Nigeria with particular focus of implementation in Gombe State as well as Women’s participation in Peace and Security projects.

The disclosure was made by the Programme Specialist, Women, Peace, and Security, Mr. Peter Mancha during a media workshop organized to document the achievements and best practices recorded by the media network in the phase I project.

It is expected to support Gombe State in meeting its commitments to the United Nations Resolution, UNSCR 1325, and the localisation of the State Action Plan at the state and local government levels.

Peter Mancha added that the programme would provide technical support for the network in order to develop an action plan of activities and strengthen coordination with the State Ministry of Women Affairs among others.

According to him, it will focus on developing Nigeria’s 3rd National Action Plan (NAP) and legislative engagement on Women in Peace and Security, as well as women’s Leadership and political participation and Women Mediation Programme and Approaches.





The Programme Specialist also said that the programme was designed to achieve a more peaceful and gender-equal society by creating an environment conducive for implementing internationally agreed Women in Peace and Security commitments by strengthening policy frameworks, capacity, coordination for conflict prevention and sustainable peace.

In Gombe State, he said that the UN Women Programme intends to ensure the passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill, GEOB while working with women leaders and mediators to advocate for their increased representation.

This includes that of young women and the prevention of violence against women in the elections.

As secondary beneficiaries, Peter Mancha said that Bauchi, Benue, Adamawa, and Gombe States will receive technical support, Inter-State engagements, and lighter programming.

In contrast, Kaduna and Plateau, being the primary beneficiaries, would be supported through an integrated programming approach and heavy programming.

He then said that at the end of the three-year programme, Government institutions at the Federal and State levels are expected to be strengthened to provide strategic leadership, effectively coordinate the development and localisation of Nigeria’s 3rd NAP, and update State-level Action Plans on WPS.