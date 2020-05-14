UN warns of extreme poverty in Africa post pandemic

The UN has warned that the economic downturn due to the pandemic could wipe out the gains of the last four years, at a cost of $8.5 trillion (£6.9 trillion) in economic activity.

Its assessment of global prospects says that more than 30 million people are likely to fall into extreme poverty this year, mainly in Africa.

The UN expects the rich economies to shrink more at 5%, but for the developing world, even the more moderate decline predicted means a marked increase in poverty.

For many of those countries, the report says, the costs of fighting the pandemic and economic stimulus measures will be prohibitive.

ALSO READ: Cameroonians arrested for distributing face masks

It also says governments in developing countries are spending an ever-increasing share of their revenue on debt interest.

Separately a group of leading politicians, including the former US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, has called for the cancellation of some of the debts owed by the poorest countries.

(BBC)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

P&ID: US Judge Grants Nigeria’s Request To Access Ex-President Jonathan, Diezani’s Bank Records

A New York Federal Judge, lorna Schofield has granted Nigeria’s request for a subpoena on 10 United States banks for information to prosecute government officials allegedly connected to the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) alleged bribery scheme and subsequent $9.6 billion claims… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigerians Recycling Face Masks From Dumpsites ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has raised an alarm over the practice of some Nigerians picking face masks from dumpsites to recycle and sell. The chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who warned on this during the task force… Read full story

[PROFILE]: Who Is Professor Ibrahim Gambari, President Buhari’s New Chief Of Staff?

On Tuesday, May 12, there was an official statement that Professor Ibrahim Gambari would succeed the late Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The official announcement according to the Presidency will be made on Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting… Read full story