The United Nations has urged Nigerians to play their role in fostering peace and combat racism in order to help the country develop more rapidly as it commenced the commemoration of 2022 International Peace Day.

The theme for the 2022 International Day of Peace is “End racism. Build peace. The day is devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence, cease-fire and tackling racism.

The International Peace Day, which is observed annually on September 21, began with a peace walk at the United Nations House in Abuja, on Wednesday, as part of the events planned to commemorate the occasion.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Orders Buyers Of Seized Drug-Linked Properties To Pay N31m Extra

UN urges Nigerians to foster peace, combat racism for rapid development

UN urges Nigerians to foster peace, combat racism for rapid development

Speaking with the journalists, the peace and development advisor office of the resident coordinator of UN House, Kimairis Toogood said the day seeks to address inclusion and tolerance, which will help to end racism and build peace.

Toogood explained that security is a major concern in Nigeria, and, therefore, stressed the need for the relevant UN bodies to work in synergy with the electoral body INEC and various stakeholders to provide electoral support that will ensure a peaceful, equitable and inclusive government for all, come 2023.

Similarly, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) protection associate, Bemsen Ugo while explaining the theme of the 2022 commemoration said racism has actually been one of those things which have brought the dichotomy amongst people.

Ugo, however, encouraged people to go beyond racism and we should see ourselves as one beyond black, white, red, and brown, and we should be able to accept ourselves as one who is willing to and able to forge a space for togetherness.





Also, the travel assistant of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Francisca Joseph Ogbuitepu said United Nations see peace to mean dignity, the well-being of all and not just in the absence of war.

“In a peaceful environment, there’s cultural exchange and also when there’s peace, people are free to go to any country of their choice free from the absence of war, and the likes.” She stated.