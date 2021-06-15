UN staff, nine others regain freedom from Boko Haram/ ISWAP

A senior Protection Assistant with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Abubakar Garba Idris, is one of 10 people who have regained freedom from their abductors.

A source who confirmed the development, further stated that several of those released are currently undergoing medical and military check by troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri, after which they will be reunited with their various families.

The UN staff, Garba, was abducted by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) on Maiduguri/Damaturu highway about five months ago.

The insurgents had attacked a convoy of travellers close to Matari village between Mainok to Jakana along the Maiduguri/Damaturu highway, where Garba was abducted on Saturday, January 2.

The insurgents, dressed in military uniforms, mounted a roadblock on the highway with three Hilux vans and motorcycles.

Garba caught the attention of the insurgents when he attempted to throw away his identification card. A businessman, Muazu Bawa, who was also released, was in his private vehicle and ran over the Boko Haram checkpoint but his car was shot from behind before the insurgents whisked him away.

Executive Director of Yobe State Network of Civil Society, Abubakar Baba Shehu, who also confirmed the release, prayed for more captives to be freed.

“I was together with someone who called a family member of Garba and he has confirmed the release of his brother. This is encouraging news and we pray that more captives should be released soon,” Shehu said.

Meanwhile, friends of the freed captives have taken to Facebook and other social media platforms to celebrate the release of their friends from Boko haram captivity.