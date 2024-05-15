The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has called for an urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council.

This was contained a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister, Alkasim Abdulkadir and made available to journalists indicated that the minister who made the call at an engagement forum in the United States of America said UN Security Council, a key governing organs of the world needs to be democratise to include Nigeria, the largest country in Africa as a member of the G20.

“Nigeria needs to be in that Security Council as a permanent member.

“We need to develop for we have been fighting terrorism for the last 15 years successfully with homegrown solutions.

“We have a Multinational Joint Task Force that has successfully degraded Boko Haram in the northeastern Lake Chad region. So, we are here to partner with America,” Tuggar said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the meeting in Washington with the US officials was also aimed at strengthening relationship between the two countries as well as a follow-up to the US-Nigeria Binational Commission meeting held last month in Nigeria.

“It is a follow-up to the very successful binational commission meetings which were held in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria; and of course, to build on the gains that we have made so far with regards to our foreign policy agenda which is, Democracy, Demography, Development, and Diaspora, the 4Ds.

“Of course, Nigeria is the Largest democratic country on the African continent. It is the largest country in terms of population. 220 million.

“We’re set to become the third-largest county in the world by the year 2050 when we will have a population of 400 million. And we are the largest economy,” the Minister concluded.