UN Secretary-General in Nigeria visits Maiduguri

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital this afternoon as part of his two-day official visit to Nigeria.

Guterres is billed to interface with his host, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and also interact with surrendered fighters and victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

The UN Secretary-General will round off his visit with a joint media briefing at Government House in Maiduguri, with Governor Babagana Zulum.

This is the first official visit of the 9th Secretary-General to Nigeria. He had earlier visited the Niger republic and will conclude his Ramadan solidarity visit to Africa with a visit to Senegal.

