UN secretary general condemns Lekki shootings, calls for investigation

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has joined the list of global leaders to condemn the recent violence surrounding the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria which reached a climax on Tuesday when unarmed peaceful protesters were shot at by military men at the Lekki tollgate.

The UN leader also called for an investigation into the acts of violence.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the UN Secretary-General wrote, “I condemn the escalation of violence in Lagos, Nigeria, which has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

“I call for demonstrations to be peaceful and for an end to reported police brutality and abuses. Authorities must investigate these incidents and hold perpetrators accountable.”

