UN says world fertility rates in ‘unprecedented’ decline

A new report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has raised alarms over a historic global decline in fertility rates — not because people no longer want children, but because many feel they simply cannot afford to have them.

The UNFPA surveyed 14,000 individuals across 14 countries — including the U.S., India, Brazil, South Korea, and Germany — covering about a third of the global population.

One in five respondents said they haven’t had, or don’t expect to have, the number of children they desire.

“This is an unprecedented decline in fertility rates,” said Dr. Natalia Kanem, executive director of UNFPA.

“Most people surveyed want two or more children. Fertility rates are falling largely because many feel unable to create the families they want. And that is the real crisis.”

The report identifies financial strain as the leading reason for declining fertility.

Across all countries, 39% of respondents cited money concerns as the main reason they hadn’t had more children.

In South Korea, that number rose to 58%. In Sweden, it was just 19%.

Lack of time was also a major factor. Many people struggle to balance demanding work schedules with family life.

Infertility was mentioned by 12% of respondents overall. The rate was higher in some countries — 19% in Thailand, 16% in the U.S., and 13% in India.

Historically, the UNFPA focused on preventing unplanned pregnancies and expanding access to contraception.

This new report marks a shift. The agency is now drawing attention to the growing challenge of underachieved fertility.

“This is the first time [the UN] has really gone all-in on low fertility,” said Professor Stuart Gietel-Basten, a demographer at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

He warned against policy overreactions. “We’re seeing population decline used as an excuse for nationalist, anti-migrant, and gender-conservative policies.”

Dr. Kanem agrees. “Forty years ago, countries like China, Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Turkey were worried about too many people. By 2015, they were trying to increase fertility,” she said.

(BBC)