UN: Nigeria tops list of countries with lowest life expectancy

Rachael Omidiji
Nigeria as one of the countries with low life expentancy
Nigeria has been ranked as among top countries with lowest life expectancy in the world, with an average of just 54.6 years, according to a report by the United Nations.

The data, part of the UN’s World Population Prospects 2025 update, paints a grim picture for the West African country and several of its neighbors.

The report shows that most of the countries whose citizens have the shortest life spans are located in Africa, with Chad (55.2 years) and South Sudan (57.7 years) following closely behind Nigeria.

Here are the 25 countries with the lowest life expectancy:

Nigeria 🇳🇬 – 54.6
Chad 🇹🇩 – 55.2
South Sudan 🇸🇸 – 57.7
Central African Republic 🇨🇫 – 57.7
Lesotho 🇱🇸 – 57.8
Somalia 🇸🇴 – 59.0
Mali 🇲🇱 – 60.7
Guinea 🇬🇳 – 60.9
Benin 🇧🇯 – 61.0
Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 – 61.3
Niger 🇳🇪 – 61.4
Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 – 62.0
Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 – 62.1
DR Congo 🇨🇩 – 62.1
Liberia 🇱🇷 – 62.3
Nauru 🇳🇷 – 62.3
Togo 🇹🇬 – 62.9
Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 – 63.1
Kenya 🇰🇪 – 63.8
Madagascar 🇲🇬 – 63.8
Burundi 🇧🇮 – 63.8
Mozambique 🇲🇿 – 63.8
Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶 – 63.9
Cameroon 🇨🇲 – 64.0
Guinea-Bissau 🇬🇼 – 64.3

