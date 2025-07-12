UN, Dutch embassy cancel LGBTQ event in Senegal after govt’s warning

The United Nations and the Dutch embassy have cancelled a planned LGBTQ-themed event in Senegal following a stern warning from the Senegalese government, which expressed strong opposition to any activities seen as promoting LGBTQI rights.

The Senegalese foreign ministry, in a statement shared on its official X account (formerly Twitter) on Friday, disclosed that it had been informed about a proposed film screening and panel discussion on LGBTQI issues to be jointly hosted by the UN and the Dutch embassy.

Although the specific date for the LGBTQ event in Senegal was not mentioned, the ministry warned of possible repercussions for both organisers and participants, regardless of their nationality or status.

“The government reserves the right to take any appropriate action against any organisers of such activities, and even against participants, whatever their origins, status or rank,” the statement read, adding that all diplomatic and international organisations must ensure their operations comply with Senegal’s laws and values.

Same-sex relationships are criminalised in Senegal, with those found guilty of “acts against nature” facing up to five years in prison. The country, like many other West African nations, maintains deeply conservative views on LGBTQ matters.

In response to the government’s warning, Seif Magango, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, confirmed to Reuters that the event had been cancelled. He noted that the UN would continue to engage with Senegalese authorities on the matter.

The Dutch foreign ministry also confirmed the cancellation, stating that while the Netherlands remains committed to human rights and equal treatment, the decision was made after considering various factors.

Back in 2022, Senegalese lawmakers dismissed a proposal to tighten existing anti-LGBTQ laws, arguing that the current penal code was already explicit. In a broader regional context, Ghana recently reintroduced a controversial bill aimed at severely restricting LGBTQ rights, although its final fate remains uncertain pending presidential assent.

The cancellation underscores the tension between international human rights efforts and local laws in parts of West Africa where LGBTQ issues remain highly sensitive.

(Reuters)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

