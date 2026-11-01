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UN demands probe into staff member’s death in Houthi custody

Boluwatife Ajayi
Mohammad el-Shami

The United Nations has demanded an independent investigation into the death of one of its staff members in Houthi custody in Yemen.

The deceased, Mohammad el-Shami, worked with the UN Human Rights Office and had been detained by Houthi authorities since June 2024.

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UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called for transparency over the circumstances of his death, demanding access to medical and detention records and an independent investigation.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also condemned the development and called for the immediate release of other UN personnel still being held by the Houthis.

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