UN demands probe into staff member’s death in Houthi custody

The United Nations has demanded an independent investigation into the death of one of its staff members in Houthi custody in Yemen.
The deceased, Mohammad el-Shami, worked with the UN Human Rights Office and had been detained by Houthi authorities since June 2024.
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UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called for transparency over the circumstances of his death, demanding access to medical and detention records and an independent investigation.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres also condemned the development and called for the immediate release of other UN personnel still being held by the Houthis.
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