The UN also said it will continue to work with the federal government to help the estimated three million IDPs in Nigeria.

Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General on Solutions for Internally Displaced People, Mr Robert Piper, stated this during a dialogue with officials of the Vice President’s Office, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants & IDPs, & UN teams on Tuesday.

It will be recalled that thousands of residents and about 200 households were displaced by the ocean surge in the coastal community of Ayetoro, located in Ilaje Council Area of Ondo State, in April.

The surge, an annual occurrence, wreaked havoc and destroyed property worth millions of naira in the community.

At the event, Piper called for urgency to deal with issues of displacement, adding that integrated approaches by UN agencies and the federal government is equally needed to deal with the situation in Nigeria.

He commended the FG for developing a comprehensive policy on IDPs and for establishing various government agencies to address the problem.

During his visit to the country, Piper will hold meetings with federal and state government officials and also visit communities in Borno & Adamawa States with the highest numbers of IDPs in the country.

